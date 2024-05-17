Virtu Financial Congratulates Michelle Hosea, Recipient of the Rising Star Award at Women in Finance Asia Awards

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, is pleased to congratulate Michelle Hosea, Quantitative Strategist, on her Women in Finance Asia 2024 Rising Star Award.



In Michelle’s three years at Virtu, she has quickly taken a leadership role on the quantitative and research development team in Asia. From spearheading the calibration of our strategies to holding in depth ‘show and tells’ of our algo technology to buy side clients, her influence on our business continues to grow.

“Michelle is the ultimate team player consistently extending her support to our sales and coverage teams and collaborating across business lines,” said Phil Chevalier, Co-Head Virtu Execution Services, APAC. “Her unwavering positivity, coupled with her proactive approach, fosters a culture of collaboration and inspires others on the team. Michelle is a shining example of leadership at Virtu.”

Virtu’s Yuyi Zhang was shortlisted for the Rising Star Award. Yuyi’s exceptional technical skills, unwavering dedication, and inspiring leadership potential has played a key role in tirelessly supporting our clients and monitoring and improving our multi-asset workflow offerings, like Virtu’s Triton EMS.

Virtu extends its thanks and appreciation to Michelle and Yuyi for their leadership at Virtu and in the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Asia Awards

Hosted by GlobalTrading, a Markets Media Group publication, the sixth-annual Women in Finance Asia Awards (WIFAA) recognizes and celebrates more than 25 of the most dynamic, talented and accomplished professional women who have made their names in the financial centers of Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney.

As with other Markets Media awards programs, the WIFAA program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the business of finance: buy-side and sell-side trading desks, institutional investors, wealth managers, securities exchanges, technology providers, corporate finance, venture capital firms, and fintech start-ups.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets.

