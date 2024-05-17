Global Home Decor Market Projected to Surpass USD 945 Billion by 2029, According to Latest 2024 Outlook Report

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Decor Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home decor market continues to demonstrate robust growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancements, shifting consumer trends, and an increasing focus on sustainability. With an expected CAGR of 5.62% from 2024 to 2029, the market is poised to reach a valuation surpassing USD 945 billion by the end of the forecast period.







Technological integration, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI), is significantly enhancing the shopping experience, fuelling the expansion of the home decor market. Additionally, growing environmental consciousness is propelling the demand for sustainable home decor products and practices, with consumers actively seeking out eco-friendly options.



Challenges and Trends



Despite its upward trajectory, the home decor industry isn't without its challenges. Supply chain disruptions have posed considerable difficulties, affecting the production and delivery of products. Moreover, keeping pace with rapidly evolving consumer preferences remains a challenge for market players. Trends such as biophilic design and the influence of remote work requirements on home decor have gained momentum, indicating a shift towards more nature-influenced and functional living spaces. These trends reflect the industry's responsiveness to contemporary lifestyle shifts.



COVID-19 Impacts



The pandemic's impact on supply chains resulted in a notable acceleration of online home decor sales, as consumers spent more time at home. The industry saw a surge in demand for items catering to comfort, aesthetics, and home office setups, leading to increased sales in various product segments.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific remains a key player in the home decor market, with the region's rising economic prowess and rich cultural heritage of craftsmanship greatly contributing to its growth. The embrace of e-commerce platforms across this region has made home decor products more accessible, expanding the industry's reach and inclusivity.



Key Industry Developments



Prominent market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, with sustainable and technologically-integrated offerings rising to prominence. Innovation, such as smart home features and sustainable manufacturing, is being increasingly prioritized to meet evolving consumer demands. The report also highlights major strategic developments, ranging from the launch of new product lines involving space-efficient furniture to partnerships enhancing holistic solutions for healthy living spaces. These initiatives underscore the industry's commitment to innovation and sustainability.



Market Outlook



The home decor market outlook demonstrates the synergies of consumer preferences, technological advancement, and sustainable living, projecting a compounded annual growth rate that speaks to the industry’s vitality. As market players continue to adapt and innovate, the home decor landscape seems set for a vibrant evolution in the coming years.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $684.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $945 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6%





