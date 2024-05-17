Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Analysis 2017-2023 and Forecast 2024-2029: Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, and Danone Dominated in 2023

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of live births in Saudi Arabia declined by 11.9% during 2017-2023, reaching 517,056 in 2023. This resulted in a baby population of 1.6 million in 2023. The GDP of Saudi Arabia declined by 0.6% in 2023, due to tighter economic conditions, while consumer price inflation stood at 2.3%. Overall sales in value terms grew in recent years with the sector registering a CAGR of 3.8% during 2017-2023. Likewise, in volume terms, sales increased marginally in 2023 at a CAGR of 1% during 2017-2023.

Baby milks remained the largest category in value terms with over 70% share of the baby food sector, followed by baby cereals & dry meals. Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, and Danone were the top three companies in 2023. Drugstores & pharmacies remained the leading distribution channel, accounting for over 50% of overall value sales in 2023.

The report estimates that the market for baby food in the country is expected to increase in value terms during 2023-2029, registering a CAGR of 1.8%.



Key Highlights

Value sales of baby milks grew from SAR2.1 billion ($550.8 million) in 2017 to SAR2.5 billion ($678.7 million) in 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during this period.

Baby cereals & dry meals volumes increased marginally from 8.27 million kg in 2017 to 8.37 million kg in 2023, at a CAGR of 0.2%.

Value sales of the baby wet meals & others category rose from SAR93.4 million ($24.9 million) in 2017 to SAR127.7 million ($34.1 million) in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

During 2017-2023, PCC of baby finger food increased by 23.5%.

During 2017-2023, PCC of baby drinks increased by 11.5%.

Report Scope

Market environment: The report provides a comparative analysis of the value and volume shares of Saudi Arabia against the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and global baby food sectors. Additionally, the per capita consumption (PCC)* of and per capita expenditure (PCE)* on baby food in Saudi Arabia are compared at regional and global levels.

The report provides a comparative analysis of the value and volume shares of Saudi Arabia against the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and global baby food sectors. Additionally, the per capita consumption (PCC)* of and per capita expenditure (PCE)* on baby food in Saudi Arabia are compared at regional and global levels. Background: Provides an overview of births, consumer trends, socio-demographic trends, working women population, and regulations in the Saudi Arabian baby food sector.

Provides an overview of births, consumer trends, socio-demographic trends, working women population, and regulations in the Saudi Arabian baby food sector. Category coverage and competitive landscape: The report offers an overview of growth at a sector level and provides an analysis of five categories: baby milks, baby cereals & dry meals, baby wet meals & others, baby finger food, and baby drinks. These categories are analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the 2017-2029 period. The analysis also includes the PCC of and PCE on baby food in Saudi Arabia, by category. The report provides an analysis of leading manufacturers and brands in the Saudi Arabian baby food sector in 2023 and their market shares in each category.

The report offers an overview of growth at a sector level and provides an analysis of five categories: baby milks, baby cereals & dry meals, baby wet meals & others, baby finger food, and baby drinks. These categories are analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the 2017-2029 period. The analysis also includes the PCC of and PCE on baby food in Saudi Arabia, by category. The report provides an analysis of leading manufacturers and brands in the Saudi Arabian baby food sector in 2023 and their market shares in each category. Production and trade: The report provides an analysis of imports and exports in the Saudi Arabian baby food sector.

The report provides an analysis of imports and exports in the Saudi Arabian baby food sector. Distribution channel: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels at both sector and category level in 2023.

Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels at both sector and category level in 2023. Economic background: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in Saudi Arabia, with a detailed summary of the economy and labor market.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Market Environment Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region Growth Analysis of Saudi Arabia Compared with Other Leading Countries in MEA PCc and PCe in Saudi Arabia Compared with Global and MEA Markets Background Births The Consumer Sociodemographic Trends Working Women Parental Leave - Legislation Breastfeeding Trends Regulations Overview Saudi Arabia Baby Food Sector Snapshot Market Size Analysis Manufacturer Shares Category Analysis Baby Milks Baby Cereals & Dry Meals Baby Wet Meals & Others Baby Finger Food Baby Drinks Production and Trade Imports Exports Production Distribution Channel Share Analysis Baby Food Retailing Economic Background GDP Growth and Inflation Prospects and Forecasts Future Trends Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Nestle

Abbott Laboratories

Danone

Humana

Almarai

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero

BioFoodNutrition

Ordesa

