Global Asset Management Market Overview, 2024-2029: Shift to Passive Investing, Economic Growth and Developments Fueling Growth

Global Asset Management Market is anticipated to cross USD 1600 Billion by 2029, increasing from USD 360.68 Billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow with 29.80% CAGR by 2024-29

The need for asset management services is fueled by the growth of wealth among people, families, and institutions. Individuals seek expert advice to manage and increase their wealth as their wages rise, while institutional investors provide funds to asset managers in order for the latter to meet investment goals and provide returns for their beneficiaries.



The need for estate planning, asset management, and retirement planning services is fueled by changes in the population's ageing, longer life expectancies, and the transfer of wealth to new generations. Asset managers provide customised solutions to meet the various goals and financial demands of various market groups, such as retirees, baby boomers, and millennials.

The growth of international financial markets, such as bond markets, stock exchanges, and platforms for alternative investments, gives investors access to a variety of investment goods and services. Asset managers use trading platforms, regulatory frameworks, and financial market infrastructure to make investments easier, increase market liquidity, and maintain transparency. International diversification, cross-border investments, and money movements across global financial markets have all been made easier by globalisation.

By providing global investment solutions, opening up access to foreign markets, and forming partnerships with regional institutions, asset managers take advantage of the trends in globalisation and offer their customers varied investment options for those looking for exposure to a worldwide market. Numerous certifications and standards exist for asset tracking, such as ISO 55001, a standard for asset management systems whose primary goal, according to the PECB certification body, is to "assist organisations in managing the lifecycle of assets more effectively." According to PECB, putting the ISO 55001 standard into practice may assist businesses and organisations in managing their day-to-day operations, increasing the returns on their assets, cutting expenses, and minimising risk.



Major Drivers

Economic Growth and Development: Economic growth and development create opportunities for asset managers to deploy capital, generate investment returns, and participate in wealth creation across sectors and regions. Emerging markets, in particular, offer attractive growth prospects, driven by factors such as urbanisation, infrastructure development, industrialization, and rising consumer spending.

Shift to Passive Investing: The rise of passive investing, including index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and systematic strategies, has reshaped the asset management landscape by offering low-cost, transparent, and diversified investment options to investors. Asset managers adapt to the shift towards passive investing by offering passive investment products, enhancing index tracking capabilities, and differentiating their active management strategies to meet evolving investor preferences.

Major Challenges

Talent Management and Succession Planning: The significance of qualified personnel, seasoned portfolio managers, and investment specialists in fostering client relationships and investment performance, talent management, and succession planning represent significant issues for asset managers. In order to minimise operational risks and preserve continuity in the provision of client services, asset managers must overcome difficulties in luring, keeping, and nurturing talent, as well as making sure that leadership changes and knowledge transfers go smoothly.

Client Expectations and Changing Preferences: Client expectations and preferences are evolving, driven by factors such as demographic shifts, technological advancements, and changing market dynamics. Asset managers must adapt to changing client preferences, deliver personalised investment solutions, and provide transparent and timely communication to build trust, loyalty, and long-term relationships with clients amidst increasing competition and market uncertainty.

