Electric Ship Market Trends and Opportunities to 2030: Hybrid Power Source to Dominate, Catering to High Load Requirements and Extended Range

The global electric ship market is expected to reach an estimated $8.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are significantly growing port infrastructure, rising seaborne trade, and increasing adoption of hybrid and fully-electric vessels. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial vessel, defense vessel, and special vessel markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global electric ship by power source, type, vessel type, and region.



Electric Ship Market by Power Source [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Electric Ship Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Semi Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Electric Ship Market by Vessel Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Commercial Vessels

Defense Vessels

Special Vessels

Others

Electric Ship Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Electric Ship Market Insights

By power source, hybrid will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it ensures higher load requirements and extended range.

By vessel type, commercial vessels will remain the largest segment due to growing use of electric ship solutions as they are inland vessels, which covers shorter distances.

By region, Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the expanding demand for electric shipping solutions for both commercial as well as civil applications.

List of Electric Ship Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electric ship companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the electric ship companies profiled in this report include:

Boesch Motorboote

Bureau Veritas

Canadian Electric Boat

Corvus Energy

Yara

Duffy Electric Boat

General Dynamics Electric Boat

KONGSBERG

Electrovaya

TRITON

Features of the Global Electric Ship Market

Market Size Estimates: Electric ship market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Electric ship market size by power source, type, vessel type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Electric ship market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different power sources, types, vessel types, and regions for the electric ship market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the electric ship market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

