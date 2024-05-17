Cytokinetics Hosts Muscle Biology-Focused Research Symposium: Contemporary Landscapes in Muscle Biology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) announced that the Company will host the muscle biology-focused Contemporary Landscapes in Muscle Biology Research Symposium (CLIMB) today, May 17th, 2024 at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco.



“We are proud to convene the CLIMB Research Symposium, a unique forum for the muscle biology community, including academic researchers and students, to engage in scientific discussion and share innovative research,” said Fady I. Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of Research & Development. “As pioneers in the therapeutic applications of muscle biology, we are driven to continuously push the boundaries in the field and advance the understanding and potential treatment of muscle-related diseases and disorders. Through collaboration with academia and industry, we are committed to driving transformative progress to shape the future of muscle biology.”

CLIMB is a one-day research symposium bringing together scientists, researchers and emerging professionals to share innovative research in the field of muscle biology. The symposium seeks to foster collaboration, facilitate networking opportunities and promote interdisciplinary dialogue, with the ultimate goal of driving advancements in the understanding and treatment of muscle-related diseases and disorders. CLIMB will feature distinguished expert speakers alongside poster presentations of research in the field of muscle biology. Expert speakers include:

Eric Adler, M.D., FACC, Professor of Medicine, The Czarina and Humberto S. Lopez Chancellors Endowed Chair in Cardiology University of California, San Diego; Chief Medical Officer, Lexeo Therapeutics

Rachelle H. Crosbie, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Integrative Biology and Physiology, University of California Los Angeles

Henk Granzier, Ph.D., Professor, Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson

Darren Hwee, Ph.D., Senior Director, Pharmacology, Cytokinetics

Ivan Luptak, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Medicine, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine

Katie Pollard, Ph.D., L.K. Whittier Director, Gladstone Institute of Data Science and Biotechnology; Professor, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, UC San Francisco; Investigator, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub San Francisco

Benjamin L. Prosser, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Physiology, Associate Director, Pennsylvania Muscle Institute, Director, Center for Epilepsy and NeuroDevelopmental Disorders, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

Deepak Srivastava, M.D., President and Senior Investigator, Gladstones Institutes

Sharif Tabebordbar, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Kate Therapeutics



About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in MAPLE-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM, and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF, and CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure resulting from impaired cardiac contractility.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

