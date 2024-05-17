|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|Settlement Date
|05/23/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,120
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.047
|/
|7.970
|Total Number of Bids Received
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,070
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|21
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|21
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.047
|/
|7.970
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.250
|/
|7.890
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.047
|/
|7.970
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.134
|/
|7.940
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.250
|/
|7.890
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.900
|/
|8.030
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.105
|/
|7.950
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.23
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management