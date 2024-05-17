Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415

Series RIKB 27 0415
Settlement Date 05/23/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,120
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.047/7.970
Total Number of Bids Received 27
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,070
Total Number of Successful Bids 21
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 21
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.047/7.970
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.250/7.890
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.047/7.970
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.134/7.940
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.250/7.890
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.900/8.030
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.105/7.950
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.23