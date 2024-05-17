The World Market for Construction Machinery Telematics 2024-2030: A $2.2 Billion Opportunity by 2030, Dominated by Caterpillar, Komatsu, and CNH Industrial

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Machinery Telematic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction machinery telematic market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance in the construction industry and growing demand for fleet management and equipment tracking. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global construction machinery telematic by machinery type, telematic feature, sales channel, and region.



Construction Machinery Telematic Market by Machinery Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Crane

Excavator

Telescopic Handling

Loader & Backhoe

Others

Excavators expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Construction Machinery Telematic Market by Telematic Feature [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Tracking

Diagnostic

Others

Construction Machinery Telematic Market by Sales Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

OEM

Aftermarket

OEM expected to witness the higher growth.

Construction Machinery Telematic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

List of Construction Machinery Telematic Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies construction machinery telematic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the construction machinery telematic companies profiled in this report include:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

CNH Industrial

Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators

Deere

Hitachi Construction Equipment

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Features of the Global Construction Machinery Telematic Market

Market Size Estimates: Construction machinery telematic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Construction machinery telematic market size by machinery type, telematic feature, sales channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Construction machinery telematic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different machinery type, telematic feature, sales channel, and regions for the construction machinery telematic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the construction machinery telematic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

