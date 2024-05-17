Global $3.3 Bn Diisononyl Phthalate Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diisononyl Phthalate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diisononyl phthalate market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing need for flexible PVC across a range of industries, rising construction and building sector in emerging markets, as well as, greater demand for electrical cables, electronics, automobiles, and textiles. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the flooring & wall covering, wire & cable, film & sheet, coated fabric, and consumer good markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global diisononyl phthalate by polymer type, application, and region.



Diisononyl Phthalate Market by Polymer Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

PVC

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

PVC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its processability, weather resistance, hardness, flexibility, and heat resistance.

Diisononyl Phthalate Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Flooring & Wall Covering

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Coated Fabric

Consumer Good

Others

Diisononyl Phthalate Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to strong demand in the construction and building sector, numerous DINP applications in the building sector that have been developed and innovated as a result of rising end-use industries and population growth.

List of Diisononyl Phthalate Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies diisononyl phthalate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the diisononyl phthalate companies profiled in this report include:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Evonik Industries

UPC

KLJ

LG Chem

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers

Features of the Global Diisononyl Phthalate Market

Market Size Estimates: Diisononyl phthalate market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Diisononyl phthalate market size by polymer type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Diisononyl phthalate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different polymer type, application, and regions for the diisononyl phthalate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the diisononyl phthalate market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlt12c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.