$3.7 Bn Dental Anesthesia Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Focus on Strategic Innovations, Partnerships and Acquisitions to Expand Product Range

The global dental anesthesia market reached a value of nearly $2 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2023 to $2.7 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2028 and reach $3.7 billion in 2033.

This report describes and explains the dental anesthesia market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental anesthesia market, accounting for 37% or $756.3 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dental anesthesia market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.8% and 5.8% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.5% and 5.2% respectively.







Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in the number of healthcare facilities, increased healthcare expenditure and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were limited insurance coverage for dental care services and lack of awareness about oral diseases.



Going forward, the rise in elderly populations, government initiatives to improve oral health, rise in dental tourism and increasing incidence of dental disorders will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the dental anesthesia market in the future include lack of skilled anesthesiologists.



The dental anesthesia market is segmented by type of anesthesia into local anesthesia, general anesthesia and sedation. The local anesthesia market was the largest segment of the dental anesthesia market segmented by type of anesthesia, accounting for 60.6% or $1.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the sedation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dental anesthesia market segmented by type of anesthesia, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2023-2028.



The dental anesthesia market is segmented by route of administration into oral, intravenous and other routes of administration. The intravenous market was the largest segment of the dental anesthesia market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 50.1% or $1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dental anesthesia market segmented by route of administration, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-2028.



The dental anesthesia market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, dental clinics and other end-users. The dental clinics market was the largest segment of the dental anesthesia market segmented by end-user, accounting for 54.7% or $1.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dental anesthesia market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-2028.



The dental anesthesia market is segmented by product type into lidocaine, mepivacaine, prilocaine, articaine and other product types. The lidocaine market was the largest segment of the dental anesthesia market segmented by product type, accounting for 28.9% or $591.3 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, it is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dental anesthesia market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2023-2028.



The dental anesthesia market is segmented by duration of action into short, long and medium. The short market was the largest segment of the dental anesthesia market segmented by duration of action, accounting for 63.6% or $1.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the medium segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dental anesthesia market segmented by duration of action, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2028.



The global dental anesthesia market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 22.2% of the total market in 2022. Septodont was the largest competitor with a 5% share of the market, followed by Dentsply Sirona with 4.5%, Patterson Companies, Inc. with 3.5%, Henry Schein Inc. with 3.1%, Laboratorios Inibsa with 2.7%, Pierre Pharma with 1.2%, DMG America LLC with 0.6%, Crosstex International, Inc. with 0.6%, Centrix Inc. with 0.5% and 3M Company with 0.4%.

Opportunity Insights

The top opportunities in the dental anesthesia market segmented by type of anesthesia will arise in the local anesthesia segment, which will gain $412.6 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the dental anesthesia market segmented by route of administration will arise in the intravenous segment, which will gain $357.7 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the dental anesthesia market segmented by end-user will arise in the dental clinics segment, which will gain $371.3 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the dental anesthesia market segmented by duration of action will arise in the short segment, which will gain $420.5 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the dental anesthesia market segmented by product type will arise in the lidocaine segment, which will gain $221.8 million of global annual sales by 2028. The dental anesthesia market size will gain the most in China at $176.7 million.

