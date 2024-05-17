Photolithography Market Trends and Opportunities to 2030: ASML Holdings, Nikon, Canon, and JEOL Dominate the $19.4 Billion Projected Industry

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photolithography Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global photolithography market is expected to reach an estimated $19.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing need for photolithography in the production of microprocessors and printed circuit boards, requirement for more sophisticated photolithographic machinery that can produce intricate and tiny designs, as well as, ongoing technological improvements. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the IC patterning process, printed circuit board fabrication, and microprocessor fabrication markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global photolithography by process, application, and region.



Photolithography Market by Process [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Extreme Ultraviolet [EUV]

Deep Ultraviolet [DUV]

I-Line

Krypton Fluoride [KRF]

Argon Fluoride Dry [ARF Dry]

Others

Extreme ultraviolet [EUV] will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it has unique advantages and capacities in semiconductor manufacturing, and by using a laser to create a plasma lighting source, the EUV technology reduces maintenance and operating expenses.

Photolithography Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

IC Patterning Process

Printed Circuit Board Fabrication

Microprocessor Fabrication

Others

Photolithography Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rise in the number of businesses in the sector owing to the expanding demand for electronics and semiconductors in the area.

List of Photolithography Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies photolithography companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the photolithography companies profiled in this report include:

ASML Holdings

Nikon

Canon

JEOL

NuFlare Technology

Ultratech

Rudolph Technologies

SUSS Mictotech

Nil Technology

EV Group

Features of the Global Photolithography Market

Market Size Estimates: Photolithography market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Photolithography market size by process, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Photolithography market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different process, application, and regions for the photolithography market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the photolithography market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

