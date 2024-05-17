Calcium Hypophosphite - A $311 Million Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Calcium Supplements and Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Hypophosphite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global calcium hypophosphite market is expected to reach an estimated $311 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising demand for calcium supplement, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and rising use in the poultry industry. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical & petrochemical, electronic, water treatment, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global calcium hypophosphite by grade, form, application, end use, and region.



Calcium Hypophosphite Market by Grade [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Food

Calcium Hypophosphite Market by Form [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Powder

Granule

Crystal

Calcium Hypophosphite Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Flame Retardant

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Food Additive

Others

Flame retardant will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the stringent fire safety regulations and standards are being implemented across various sectors globally, leading to a heightened demand for effective flame retardant materials.

Calcium Hypophosphite Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Chemical & Petrochemical

Electronic

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

Calcium Hypophosphite Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to its well-established pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors in the region.

List of Calcium Hypophosphite Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies calcium hypophosphite companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the calcium hypophosphite companies profiled in this report include:

Solvay

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Sigma-Aldrich

Lanxess

Jiangxi Fuerxin Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Nantong Xinbang Chemical Technology Chemical

Triveni Chemicals

HBCCHEM

Finetech Industry

Features of the Global Calcium Hypophosphite Market

Market Size Estimates: Calcium hypophosphite market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Calcium hypophosphite market size by grade, form, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Calcium hypophosphite market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different grade, form, application, end use, and regions for the calcium hypophosphite market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the calcium hypophosphite market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

