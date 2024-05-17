Zigbee System on Chip Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring NXP, Silicon Laboratories, CEL, onsemi, Texas Instruments

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zigbee System on Chip Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zigbee system on chip market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for IoT in automotive sector, rising adoption of smart home devices, as well as, growing adoption of Zigbee system on healthcare and medical devices. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile phone, computer, and electronic integration equipment markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global zigbee system on chip by type, application, and region.



Zigbee System on Chip Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Less Than 1 Mbps

Between 1 Mbps & 10 Mbps

Others

Less than 1 Mbps is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because it is more suitable for applications that require low power consumption and long battery life, such as smart home devices, wearable devices, and industrial sensors.

Zigbee System on Chip Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Mobile Phone

Computer

Electronic Integration Equipment

Others

Zigbee System on Chip Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid expansion of IoT applications, and smart city projects in countries like China and India.

List of Zigbee System on Chip Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies zigbee system on chip companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the zigbee system on chip companies profiled in this report include:

NXP

Silicon Laboratories

CEL

onsemi

Texas Instruments

Features of the Global Zigbee System on Chip Market

Market Size Estimates: Zigbee system on chip market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Zigbee system on chip market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Zigbee system on chip market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the zigbee system on chip market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the zigbee system on chip market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

