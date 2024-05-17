Kuwait Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Zain, Ooredoo, STC, KEMS/Zajil, Bonline, Solutions by STC, Ministry of Communications, & FASTtelco/Ooredoo

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Total telecom service revenues in Kuwait will grow at a five-year CAGR of 2%, primarily supported by revenue contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data services revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over 2023-2028. This growth will be driven by increasing smartphone subscriptions, growing data consumption and growing adoption of higher ARPU yielding 5G services over the forecast period.

Fixed broadband service revenue, meanwhile will increase at a CAGR of 2% driven by growing adoption of FTTH/B and fixed wireless access subscriptions, supported by ongoing network coverage expansion efforts by the government to improve fiber-optic connectivity across the country.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Kuwait.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to government initiatives, national fiber project, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

Total telecom service revenues in Kuwait will grow at a five-year CAGR of 3.3%, primarily supported by revenue contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

5G subscriptions will increase at a robust CAGR of 32.9% over 2023-2028, supported by investments in 5G network expansion by operators.

The top two mobile operators, Ooredoo Kuwait and Zain Kuwait, accounted for 67.5% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2023.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways

Country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028 (revenue and penetration)

Operating Environment

Economic outlook (population, GDP, CPI, and exchange rate)

Country risk index (GCRI) Q3 2023

Country risk analysis - Kuwait compared to the AME and the world

Regulatory highlights and developments

ESG highlights and developments

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom services revenue by category, 2022-2028

FX Impact on total telecom services revenue by category

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type and mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage & traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony lines by technology and fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Subscription Market Share by Service Area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company Snapshot: Zain

Company Snapshot: Ooredoo

Company Snapshot: STC

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Zain Kuwait

Ooredoo Kuwait

STC Kuwait

KEMS/Zajil

Bonline (Gulfnet)

Solutions by STC

Ministry of Communications

FASTtelco/Ooredoo

