North America $12.33 Bn Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2024-2028 Featuring J.M. Huber, Lanxess, Imerys, and Minerals Technologies

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Carbonate in North America Market Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Calcium Carbonate in North America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The North American calcium carbonate market had total revenues of $12,339.7 million in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% between 2018 and 2023.

The paper segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $4,336.4 million, equivalent to 35.1% of the market's overall value.

North America accounts for a share of 26.6% of the calcium carbonate market worldwide.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the calcium carbonate market in North America

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the calcium carbonate market in North America

Leading company profiles reveal details of key calcium carbonate market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the North America calcium carbonate market with five year forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What are the strengths of the leading players?

7.4. What have been the most significant mergers/acquisitions and partnerships over the past few years?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. J.M. Huber Corporation

8.2. Lanxess AG

8.3. Imerys SA

8.4. Minerals Technologies Inc



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkiyjb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.