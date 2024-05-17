Gildan Activewear Publishes Investor Presentation Highlighting Critical Reasons to Vote for Its Director Nominees at Upcoming Annual Meeting

Board Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” ALL of Gildan’s Recommended Qualified and Experienced Director Nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card

MONTREAL, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that it has published an investor presentation, entitled “New, Focused CEO and Refreshed Board Delivering for All Gildan Shareholders”, in connection with its upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2024 Annual Meeting”) to be held on May 28, 2024. The investor presentation will be available at https://www.futureofgildan.com and on the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting page.

Key topics from the presentation include:

Why leadership change at Gildan was overdue and why Glenn Chamandy’s lack of a credible growth strategy and willingness to put his own interests ahead of Gildan’s makes clear that he is not the right person to lead Gildan.

Why Vince Tyra’s skills, experience, value creation track record, and proven ability to attract and develop talent make him the right CEO to move Gildan forward.

Why Gildan’s strong, experienced, balanced, and recently refreshed Board of Directors are best positioned to serve all Gildan shareholders.

Why Browning West’s Peter Lee is clearly not qualified to serve as a Gildan director.



For more background on the CEO succession planning process and Board minutes, please see Gildan’s Supplemental Disclosure on CEO Succession Planning.

As a reminder, we look forward to seeing you at the 2024 Annual Meeting and for the opportunity to answer your questions, but if you cannot attend, it is important that your shares be represented. Whether or not you plan to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting, we urge you to read the Management Information Circular carefully and to vote FOR ALL the recommended Gildan director nominees by using the enclosed BLUE proxy and NOT to vote for Browning West’s director nominees other than Karen Stuckey and J.P. Towner. We encourage shareholders to disregard any gold proxy card sent to you by Browning West. Only the latest dated proxy card will count at the Annual Meeting. As Gildan is using a “universal” proxy containing all the Gildan nominees as well as the other nominees proposed by Browning West, there is no need to use any other proxy regardless of how you propose to vote.

Thank you for your continued support of Gildan and please vote the BLUE proxy card today.

