Global Pain Relief Medication Market Report 2024: Analysis and Forecast (2018-2030) Featuring Nestle, JM Smucker, The Kraft Heinz, Starbucks Pain Relief Medication

The global pain relief medication market is expected to reach an estimated $137.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic pain and growing awareness of the benefits of pain management, rising drug development technology using AI and other advanced technologies, along with the increasing healthcare spending of people around the world. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and musculoskeletal pain markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global pain relief medication by drug class, distribution channel, end use, and region.



Pain Relief Medication Market by Drug Class [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Opioids

Others

Pain Relief Medication Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital & retail pharmacies will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the growing number of hospitals.

Pain Relief Medication Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain

Others

Pain Relief Medication Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for long-tern pain management among elderly people and advancement in the field of pain management in the area.

List of Pain Relief Medication Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pain relief medication companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

