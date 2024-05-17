Ottawa Board of Trade to Unveil Downtown Ottawa Action Agenda

OTTAWA, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ottawa Board of Trade (OBOT) alongside the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI), is excited to reveal the release of the Downtown Ottawa Action Agenda – designed to transform our city core and shape the future of the national capital region.



Since declaring downtown a top priority last June, OBOT engaged CUI to work with a local advisory council to create a comprehensive plan to make downtown Ottawa more diverse, resilient and vibrant than ever before. Expanding on the outcomes of the OBOT downtown summit last fall, and bringing together extensive research and consultations, this action agenda is the next chapter in a collaborative effort to build up Ottawa.

Media is invited to attend a press conference.

Event: Downtown Ottawa Action Agenda - Report Release

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Location: Ottawa City Hall, Jean Pigott Place

Time: 11 am

Speakers include:

Sueling Ching, President & CEO Ottawa Board of Trade

Branden McGuinty, Board Chair, Ottawa Board of Trade

Mary Rowe, President & CEO, Canadian Urban Institute

Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

For media inquiries, please contact:

Annette Goerner

Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy

annette@sparkadvocacy.ca

613-818-6941



