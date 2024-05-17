Global $228.9 Bn Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seasonings, dressings & sauces sector was valued at $176.4 billion in 2023 and will reach $228.9 billion in 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 5.4%. The sector's volume was 36.7 billion kg in 2023 and will register a CAGR of 2.2% during 2023-28.

In 2023, condiment sauces was the largest category by value, holding a share of 27.9%, followed by dressings, with 14.4%. The US was the leading country in value terms globally, amassing a share of 19.2%. Asia-Pacific and the Americas were the leading markets for seasonings, dressings & sauces in 2023, with value shares of 39.2% and 30.4%, respectively.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global seasonings, dressings & sauces sector, analyzing data from 108 countries.

It includes analysis of the following :

An overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging.

Regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Overview of changes in the consumption of seasonings, dressings & sauces over 2018-28, at global and regional levels.

Risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Part 1: Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Sector

Part 2: Shift in Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Sector, 2018-28

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development, Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Part 4: Country Deep-Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Key Trends

Part 5: Health & Wellness Analysis

Global and Regional

Growth Contribution by Region

Key Product Attributes

Key Consumer Benefits

Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Category

Part 6: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region

Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis



Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Part 9: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Part 10: Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Part 11: Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

McCormick & Company

Nestle

Ajinomoto Group

Foshan Haitian Flavoring & Food

Kikkoman

One & One Group

Tiger Brands Limited

Conagra Brands

PepsiCo

Mutti

