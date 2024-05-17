Global $228.9 Bn Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global seasonings, dressings & sauces sector was valued at $176.4 billion in 2023 and will reach $228.9 billion in 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 5.4%. The sector's volume was 36.7 billion kg in 2023 and will register a CAGR of 2.2% during 2023-28.
In 2023, condiment sauces was the largest category by value, holding a share of 27.9%, followed by dressings, with 14.4%. The US was the leading country in value terms globally, amassing a share of 19.2%. Asia-Pacific and the Americas were the leading markets for seasonings, dressings & sauces in 2023, with value shares of 39.2% and 30.4%, respectively.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global seasonings, dressings & sauces sector, analyzing data from 108 countries.
It includes analysis of the following :
- An overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging.
- Regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.
- Overview of changes in the consumption of seasonings, dressings & sauces over 2018-28, at global and regional levels.
- Risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Part 1: Sector Overview
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
- Global Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Regional Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Key Challenges in the Global Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Sector
Part 2: Shift in Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Consumption Patterns
- Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Sector, 2018-28
- Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns
Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development, Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)
Part 4: Country Deep-Dive
- High-Potential Country Analysis
- Key Trends
Part 5: Health & Wellness Analysis
- Global and Regional
- Growth Contribution by Region
- Key Product Attributes
- Key Consumer Benefits
- Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Category
Part 6: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies by Value - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region
Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis
Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels
- Private Label Share Analysis by Region
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Part 9: Key Distribution Channels
- Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level
Part 10: Select Industry Metrics
- Global Patent Filings
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
Part 11: Key Packaging Formats
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
