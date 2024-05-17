Smart Mining Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: Excavators Set to Dominate the $36.8 Billion Projected Industry

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Mining Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart mining market is expected to reach an estimated $36.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automated solutions in mining machinery, rising demand for minerals and metals, and escalating focus on the well-being of miners safety and health. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the underground mining and surface mining markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global smart mining by type, component, automated equipment, and region.



Smart Mining Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

Surface mining expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Smart Mining Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hardware

Software

Services

Smart Mining Market by Automated Equipment [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Excavator

Robotic Truck

Driller and Breaker

Load Haul Dump

Others

Excavators will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Smart Mining Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

List of Smart Mining Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies smart mining companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the smart mining companies profiled in this report include:

ABB

Caterpillar

Cisco Systems

Hexagon

Hitachi

Komatsu

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Sandvik

SAP

Features of the Global Smart Mining Market

Market Size Estimates: Smart mining market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Smart mining market size by type, component, automated equipment, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Smart mining market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, components, automated equipment, and regions for the smart mining market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the smart mining market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

