CORRECTION – Velan Inc. Reports Its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Strong new order inflow and higher backlog¹ entering fiscal 2025

| Source: Velan Inc. Velan Inc.

MONTREAL, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, May 16, 2024 by Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN), please note that the conference call access information has been updated. The toll-free call-in number should be 1-800-836-8184, not 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450. The corrected release is as follows:

Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (“Velan” or the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 29, 2024. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Bookings1 of $132.8 million, up sharply from $87.1 million last year and $78.3 million in the third quarter.
  • Book-to-bill1 ratio of 1.13, versus 0.76 for the same period a year ago and 0.97 in the third quarter.
  • Sales of $117.9 million, up from $115.1 million last year and up from $80.9 million in the third quarter.
  • Gross profit of $38.4 million, or 32.6% of sales, compared to $39.9 million, or 30.4% of sales, last year.
  • Net loss2 of $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $47.2 million last year.

YEAR-END HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Order backlog1 of $491.5 million, up $27.1 million from last year.
  • Bookings of $374.5 million, compared to $353.2 million in fiscal 2023.
  • Book-to-bill ratio of 1.08, versus 0.95 last year.
  • Sales of $346.8 million, compared to $370.4 million in fiscal 2023.
  • Gross profit of $93.2 million, or 26.9% of sales, versus $112.5 million, or 30.4% of sales, last year.
  • Net loss of $19.7 million, versus a net loss of $55.5 million in the prior year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $36.4 million.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)
Three-month periods endedFiscal years ended
Feb. 29, 2024Feb. 28, 2023Feb. 29, 2024Feb. 28, 2023
Sales $117,894 $115,141 $346,816 $370,429 
Gross profit $38,384 $39,945 $93,207 $112,465 
Gross margin 32.6% 34.7% 26.9% 30.4% 
Net loss ($2,083) ($47,164) ($19,737) ($55,453) 
per share - basic and diluted ($0.10) ($2.18) ($0.91) ($2.57) 
Adjusted EBITDA $19,879 $16,468 $17,780 $21,092 
Adjusted net income (loss) $8,944 $8,790 ($7,918) $501 
per share - basic and diluted $0.41 $0.41 ($0.37) $0.02 
Weighted average share outstanding (‘000s) 21,586 21,586 21,586 21,586 


“Velan concluded fiscal 2024 with strong fourth quarter results, marked by heightened sales volume and healthy profit margins on improved quality of execution,” said James A. Mannebach, Chairman and CEO of Velan. “In addition, robust bookings during the period further increased our backlog to $491.5 million at year-end. Given the value of orders to be shipped over the next 12 months, we expect sales growth in fiscal 2025. As a supplier of critical equipment to essential industries, Velan is well positioned to capture growth opportunities driven by the ongoing energy transition and expand its reach in the flow control industry based on an agile workforce, global presence and strong brand recognition.”

“Fueled by a net cash position, Velan’s strong balance sheet will allow the Company to fund its current operations and pursue re-investment to expand its global reach. Over the longer term, we remain committed to building shareholder value through sales and cash flow growth,” added Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Velan.

BOOKINGS AND BACKLOG
(‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding ratio)
 Three-month periods endedFiscal years ended
 Feb. 29, 2024Feb. 28, 2023Feb. 29, 2024Feb. 28, 2023
Backlog   $491,525 $464,337 
for delivery within the next 12 months   $360,669 $307,991 
Bookings $132,825 $87,085 $374,454 $353,176 
Book-to-bill ratio  1.13  0.76  1.08  0.95 


As at February 29, 2024, the backlog stood at $491.5 million, up $27.2 million, or 5.9%, from $464.3 million a year earlier reflecting strong fourth quarter bookings. As at February 29, 2024, 73.4% of the backlog, representing orders of $360.7 million, is deliverable in the next 12 months, versus 66.3% of last year’s backlog. Currency movements had a positive effect of $5.6 million on the backlog during the year.

Bookings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $132.8 million, up 52.5% over bookings of $87.1 million a year earlier. The increase is mainly attributable to strong oil and gas bookings recorded by the Company’s Italian operations and to higher orders recorded by North American operations, partially offset by the timing of orders for the French subsidiary following strong bookings in the prior year. Currency movements had a positive effect of $3.8 million on bookings during the quarter.

As a result of bookings outpacing sales, the Company’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.13 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 0.76 in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 bookings reached $374.5 million, an increase of $21.3 million or 6.0% compared to the previous year. As a result of bookings outpacing sales for the fiscal year, the Company’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.08 in fiscal 2024, compared with 0.95 in fiscal 2023.

FISCAL 2024 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Sales reached $117.9 million, up $2.8 million or 2.4% from last year. The variation is mostly attributable to stronger shipments from the Company’s International operations. These factors were partially offset by lower shipments from North American operations and shipping delays due to the situation in the Red Sea. Currency movements had a $1.7 million positive effect on sales for the quarter.

Gross profit was $38.4 million, versus $39.9 million a year ago. The variation reflects a less favorable product mix this year compared to last due to the execution of certain low margin projects. Last year’s gross profit also benefitted from a favorable revaluation of the inventory provision based on new estimates relating to changes in market demand. As a percentage of sales, gross profit was 32.6%, versus 34.7% last year.

Administration costs reached $33.1 million, compared to $80.8 million last year. This year’s administration costs include a $10.0 million asbestos provision adjustment and restructuring charges of $1.3 million mostly consisting of severances. Last year’s costs included a $56.0 million charge to increase the Company’s asbestos provision. Excluding these items, administration costs totaled $21.7 million, or 18.4% of sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, versus $24.9 million, or 21.6% of sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease is mostly due to lower expenses for the North American operations and cost reduction initiatives throughout the Company’s operations.

EBITDA1 reached $8.5 million compared to negative $39.5 million last year. Excluding asbestos and restructuring costs, adjusted EBITDA was $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $16.5 million a year earlier. This increase reflects lower administration costs and a $1.7 million net reduction in other expenses, mainly related to a provision related to a commodity tax audit last year. These factors were partially offset by a lower gross profit.

Net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.10 per share, versus a net loss of $47.2 million, or $2.18 per share last year. Excluding the after-tax effect of asbestos and restructuring costs, adjusted net income was $8.9 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.41 per share, last year. The variation is attributable to higher adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher net finance costs and income tax expense.

YEAR-END RESULTS

For the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, sales amounted to $346.8 million, down from $370.4 million last year. Gross profit was $93.2 million, or 26.9% of sales, compared to $112.5 million, or 30.4% of sales, last year. EBITDA stood at $5.3 million, versus negative $34.9 million a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA reached $17.8 million compared to $21.1 million last year. Net loss was $19.7 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss of $55.5 million, or $2.57 per share, a year ago, while adjusted net loss was $7.9 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

FINANCIAL POSITION

As at February 29, 2024, Velan’s financial position remained solid. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $36.4 million, as well as short-term investments of $5.3 million, while long-term debt, including the current portion, amounted to $28.8 million.

OUTLOOK

Velan aims to build on the momentum gained in the second half of fiscal 2024, concluding the year on a solid note with a growing order backlog and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08. As at February 29, 2024, orders totaling $360.7 million, representing 73.4% of a total backlog of $491.5 million, are expected to be delivered in the next 12 months. Given these orders, the Company expects to deliver annual sales in fiscal 2025 above the level achieved in fiscal 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTICE

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the fourth quarter conference call to be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll-free call-in number is 1-800-836-8184 or by RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4aUSejk. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, access code 24455.

ABOUT VELAN

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$346.8 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs approximately 1,641 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NON-IFRS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. The Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found below.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

(thousands, except amount per shares)
 Three-month period endedFiscal years ended
 Feb. 29, 2024Feb. 28, 2023Feb. 29, 2024Feb. 28, 2023
  $ $ $ $ 
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss)2& adjusted net income (loss) per share     
Net income (loss) (2,083)(47,164)(19,737)(55,453)
Adjustment for:     
Proposed transaction related costs 108 - 900 - 
Restructuring costs 919 - 919 - 
Adjustment to asbestos provision 10,000 55,954 10,000 55,954 
Adjusted net income (loss) 8,944 8,790 (7,918)501 
per share - basic and diluted 0.41 0.41 (0.37)0.02 
      
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA     
Net income (loss) (2,083)(47,164)(19,737)(55,453)
Adjustments for:     
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,472 2,452 8,930 8,722 
Amortization of intangible assets and financing costs 650 608 2,296 2,272 
Finance costs – net 2,355 516 6,346 1,552 
Income taxes 5,088 4,102 7,471 8,045 
EBITDA 8,482 (39,486)5,306 (34,862)
      
Adjustments for:     
Proposed transaction related costs 147 - 1,224 - 
Restructuring costs 1,250 - 1,250 - 
Adjustment to asbestos provision 10,000 55,954 10,000 55,954 
Adjusted EBITDA 19,879 16,468 17,780 21,092 


The term “Adjusted net income (loss)” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus adjustment, net of income taxes, for costs related to the proposed transaction, restructuring, and asbestos provision. The terms “Adjusted net income (loss) per share” is obtained by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The term “EBITDA” is defined as adjusted net income plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs, plus income tax provision. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA plus adjustment for costs related to the proposed transaction, restructuring, and asbestos provision. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative OfficerMartin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
Velan Inc.MBC Capital Markets Advisors
Tel: (438) 817-4430Tel.: (514) 731-0000, ext. 229

_______________________
1 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures. Refer to the Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures section for definitions and reconciliations.
2 Net income or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
    As at 
  February 29, February 28, 
  2024 2023 
  $ $ 
Assets     
      
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents 36,445 50,513 
Short-term investments 5,271 37 
Accounts receivable 119,914 121,053 
Income taxes recoverable 6,132 6,195 
Inventories 208,702 202,649 
Deposits and prepaid expenses 10,421 7,559 
Derivative assets 125 107 
  387,010 388,113 
      
Non-current assets     
Property, plant and equipment 69,918 68,205 
Intangible assets and goodwill 16,543 16,153 
Deferred income taxes 5,193 4,663 
Other assets 729 723 
      
  92,383 89,744 
      
Total assets 479,393 477,857 
      
Liabilities     
      
Current liabilities     
Bank indebtedness - 260 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 88,230 79,408 
Income taxes payable 1,568 2,832 
Customer deposits 30,396 28,201 
Provisions 14,129 16,485 
Derivative liabilities 26 299 
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 1,607 1,298 
Current portion of long-term debt 24,431 8,177 
  160,387 136,960 
      
Non-current liabilities     
Long-term lease liabilities 11,036 9,458 
Long-term debt 4,346 21,719 
Income taxes payable 2,325 933 
Deferred income taxes 3,462 3,966 
Customer deposits 35,082 27,937 
Provisions 74,058 70,924 
Other liabilities 5,438 5,125 
      
  135,747 140,062 
      
Total liabilities 296,134 277,022 
      
Total equity 183,259 200,835 
      
Total liabilities and equity 479,393 477,857 


Consolidated Statements of Loss
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)
  Three-month periods ended
  Fiscal years ended 
  February 29, February 28,  February 29, February 28, 
  2024 2023  2024 2023 
  $ $  $ $ 
       
       
Sales 117,894 115,141  346,816 370,429 
       
Cost of sales 79,510 75,196  253,609 257,964 
       
Gross profit 38,384 39,945  93,207 112,465 
       
Administration costs 33,121 80,841  98,744 156,759 
Other expense (income) (91)1,700  448 1,568 
       
Operating profit (loss) 5,354 (42,596) (5,985)(45,862)
       
Finance income 64 240  459 467 
Finance costs (2,419)(758) (6,805)(2,019)
       
Finance costs – net (2,355)(518) (6,346)(1,552)
       
Income (loss) before income taxes 2,999 (43,114) (12,331)(47,414)
       
Income tax expense 5,088 4,102  7,471 8,045 
       
Net loss for the period (2,089)(47,216) (19,802)(55,459)
       
Net income (loss) attributable to:      
Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (2,083)(47,164) (19,737)(55,453)
Non-controlling interest (6)(52) (65)(6)
       
Net loss for the period (2,089)(47,216) (19,802)(55,459)
       
Net loss per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share      
Basic and diluted (0.09)(2.18) (0.91)(2.57)
       
       
Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple - -  0.02 0.02 
Voting Share (CA$ -)(CA$ -) (CA$0.03)(CA$0.03)
       
       
Total weighted average number of Subordinate and      
Multiple Voting Shares      
Basic and diluted 21,585,635 21,585,635  21,585,635 21,585,635 


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
  Three-month periods ended
  Fiscal years ended 
  February 29, February 28,  February 29, February 28, 
  2024 2023  2024 2023 
  $ $  $ $ 
       
       
Comprehensive loss       
       
Net loss for the period (2,089)(47,216) (19,802)(55,459)
       
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
Foreign currency translation (719)1,423  2,516 (8,985)
       
Comprehensive loss  (2,808)(45,793) (17,286)(64,444)
       
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:      
Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (2,802)(45,741) (17,221)(64,438)
Non-controlling interest (6)(52) (65)(6)
       
Comprehensive loss  (2,808)(45,793) (17,286)(64,444)
       
       
Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of loss.


Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)
           
           
           
  Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders  
  Share capital Contributed
surplus		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss		Retained
earnings		TotalNon-controlling
interest		Total equity
           
Balance - February 28, 2022 72,695 6,260 (32,126)217,995 264,824 686 265,510 
           
Net loss for the year - - - (55,453)(55,453)(6)(55,459)
Other comprehensive loss - - (8,985)- (8,985)- (8,985)
           
Comprehensive loss - - (8,985)(55,453)(64,438)(6)(64,444)
           
Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - - 266 266 
Other - - (97)97 - - - 
Dividends          
Multiple Voting Shares - - - (366)(366)- (366)
Subordinate Voting Shares - - - (131)(131)- (131)
           
Balance - February 28, 2023 72,695 6,260 (41,208)162,142 199,889 946 200,835 
           
Net loss for the year - - - (19,737)(19,737)(65)(19,802)
Other comprehensive loss - - 2,516 - 2,516 - 2,516 
           
Comprehensive loss - - 2,516 (19,737)(17,221)(65)(17,286)
           
Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - - 201 201 
Dividends          
Multiple Voting Shares - - - (354)(354)- (354)
Subordinate Voting Shares - - - (137)(137)- (137)
Non-controlling interest - - - - - - - 
           
Balance - February 29, 2024 72,695 6,260 (38,692)141,914 182,177 1,082 183,259 


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
  Three-month periods ended
  Fiscal years ended 
  February 29, February 28,  February 29, February 28, 
  2024 2023  2024 2023 
  $ $  $ $ 
       
Cash flows from      
       
Operating activities      
Net loss for the period (2,089)(47,216) (19,802)(55,459)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities 12,669 64,794  14,289 67,553 
Changes in non-cash working capital items 9,069 911  9,814 (11,572)
Cash provided by operating activities  19,649 18,489  4,301 522 
       
Investing activities      
Short-term investments (5,254)9,367  (5,232)8,250 
Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,925)(1,385) (6,829)(4,370)
Additions to intangible assets (1,199)(903) (2,358)(2,219)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment (127)141  (45)185 
Net change in other assets 317 (117) 347 (87)
Cash provided (used) by investing activities  (9,198)7,103  (14,127)1,759 
       
Financing activities      
Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders - -  (491)(497)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests 1 266  201 266 
Net change in revolving credit facility - (5,373) 5,000 - 
Increase in long-term debt 1,286 1,506  1,286 3,666 
Repayment of long-term debt (1,069)(683) (8,762)(4,398)
Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (603)(566) (1,895)(1,657)
Cash provided (used) by financing activities  (385)(4,850) (4,661)(2,620)
       
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash  17 200  679 (2,873)
       
Net change in cash during the period 10,083 20,942  (13,808)(3,212)
       
Net cash – Beginning of the period 26,362 29,311  50,253 53,465 
       
Net cash – End of the period 36,445 50,253  36,445 50,253 
       
Net cash is composed of:      
Cash and cash equivalents 36,445 50,513  36,445 50,513 
Bank indebtedness - (260) - (260)
       
Net cash – End of the period 36,445 50,253  36,445 50,253 
       
Supplementary information      
Interest paid (845)(524) (1,274)(974)
Income taxes paid (2,523)(1,361) (6,708)(8,160)

 

 