NeoVolta CEO Ardes Johnson Gives Expert Testimony to the US International Trade Commission Advising on Favorable Domestic Renewable Energy Policies

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc. , a San-Diego based leader in smart energy storage solutions, announces that Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta, Inc. was called as an expert witness to testify and advise the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. on protecting U.S. manufacturing against unfair trade practices, particularly in the renewable energy space.



The USITC is mandated by congress with broad investigative responsibilities on matters of trade. The agency investigates the effects of dumped and subsidized imports on domestic industries and conducts global safeguard investigations.

The Commission also adjudicates cases involving imports that allegedly infringe intellectual property rights. Through such proceedings, the agency facilitates a rules-based international trading system. His testimony will help promote advantageous US policy for companies like NeoVolta to develop product and manufacturing capabilities within the Country.

For more than a decade, Mr. Johnson has been considered an expert in renewable energy and is frequently called upon to represent the industry in the field of manufacturing and supply chain security. Johnson joined NeoVolta from Meyer Burger Americas, where, as President and General Manager, he spearheaded the company’s expansion in the Americas, achieving a multi-gigawatt backlog of over $1 billion dollars and is scaling to 2 gigawatts per year of manufacturing in just 18 months.

Prior to Meyer Burger, Johnson served as Director of Americas Sales and Marketing for Tesla’s Energy Products division. Johnson was instrumental in the development and success of Tesla’s energy storage solutions, where he launched the partner channel program for the PowerWall and PowerPack products in the Utility, Residential and Commercial Markets. His leadership helped secure a landmark 80 MWh storage contract with Southern California Edison.

Johnson, a U.S. Navy Veteran said: “Our goal is to position NeoVolta as a premier U.S. based manufacturer. Our strategy is to ensure that there is a level playing field in energy storage. Yes we have a global supply chain strategy, but we also understand the criticality of ensuring sustainable solutions that are created through jobs right here in the U.S.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops, and manufactures advanced energy storage systems that offer efficient and reliable solutions for residential and industrial applications. The company’s flagship product, the NV14, is designed with a focus on safety using non-toxic, non-flammable LiFe(PO4) battery chemistry. The NV14 features a high-capacity 14.4 kWh storage system, a robust 7,680-watt inverter, and a cutting-edge web-based management system, making it one of the leading choices for sustainable energy storage nationwide.

