Global Dietary Supplements Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 380.12 Billion at a CAGR of 8.8% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The Global Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 178.82 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 380.12 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Dietary supplements are commodities outlined to provide nutrients that might be absent from the diet. They are usually consumed as tablets, capsules, powder, or as a liquid drink. The rapidly rising demand for dietary supplements industry can be attributed to some normal instances of supplements involving vitamins and minerals, oil supplements, and herbal supplements. Frequently, one might be required to consume supplements briefly. For instance, if one is pregnant, one may be required to consume supplements as a regimen of the pregnancy until the baby is born or until one completes breastfeeding. Folate is normally commended one month prior to becoming pregnant or for the initial three months.

Moreover, the dietary supplements market growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for supplements that improve sports presentation and athletic potential. Further, consumers are increasingly looking for supplements to meet their everyday needs for micronutrients, and the market is profiting from growing consumer disbursement on health and wellness commodities.

Fundamental Stats from the Report:

Key Findings from the Report:

The market for dietary supplements is expanding due to their surfacing in several configurations, including tablets, capsules, liquids, powders, and gummies, which are consumed orally. They can be utilized for several occasions, such as enhancing holistic health and reinforcing particular bodily tasks.

The market is primarily segmented by type, form, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest dietary supplements market share.

Market Key Players:

Abbott

Glanbia, Plc

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amway Corp.

Abbott Laboratories

Arkopharma

NOW Foods

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

One prominent factor driving the growth of the dietary supplements market is the growing movement of consumers looking for prohibitive healthcare procedures, pushed by the escalating pervasiveness of age- and life-linked illnesses. Consumers are becoming more health aware and looking for commodities that offer particular health advantages involving food additives, which can reinforce several points of health, such as digestion, resilience, and heart health.

Also, the human dietary supplement market is anticipated to profit from administrative directives to encourage the sale of superior and secure nutritional and food supplements. The Food and Drug Administration of the US (USFDA) and other administrative organizations sanction that only secure and productive supplements are obtainable to consumers.

Trends:

The forecast period will witness a sizeable growth in the dietary supplements market demand mainly because of consumers' escalating engrossment in sports and bodybuilding. Athletes and sports fanatics are growingly utilizing sports nutrition commodities and supplements to enhance their tolerance and performance.

Regional Insights:

North America: The dietary supplements market in North America is expected to increase due to escalating usage of superior nutritional value and roughage commodities. The market in Mexico is also anticipated to push demand due to contemporary product instigation.

Asia Pacific: The region is emerging as the fastest-growing due to growing disbursements of health-improving commodities and escalating per capita income.

Segmentation Overview:

By Type Outlook:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Botanicals

Probiotics

Enzymes

Others

By Form Outlook:

Tablets

Capsules

Gummies

Powder

Soft Gels

Liquids

Others

By Application Outlook:

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Immunity

General Health

Cardia Health

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online Platforms

Offline Stores

By End Use Outlook:

Adults

Children

Infants

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

