Broadcom Announces Accelerate Program to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its Accelerate Program, delivered through sole-provider distribution agreements. An expansion of the Broadcom Global Cybersecurity Aggregator Program, the Accelerate Program is aimed at providing enhanced service levels for more Broadcom software solutions delivered to a broader range of Broadcom customers across multiple geographies.



Through the Broadcom Accelerate Program, partners will act as an extension of the Broadcom team, helping customers receive the most value from their Broadcom software investment. This includes providing deep technical support capabilities in the customer's preferred language and time zone, as well as enhancing the customer experience through accessibility, specialized knowledge, personalized assistance, training programs, and value-added services.

The Accelerate Program now supports an expanded set of Broadcom’s CA Technologies enterprise software, mainframe software, and Symantec cybersecurity solutions, for Broadcom corporate and commercial customers, provided by the following regional distributors:

North America

Carahsoft Technology Corp. in North America for Public Sector (US SLED) mainframe, enterprise software, and Symantec cybersecurity solutions.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. in North America for non-Public Sector (non-US SLED) mainframe and enterprise software.

TD SYNNEX in North America for non-Public Sector (non-US SLED) Symantec cybersecurity solutions.



Latin America

TD SYNNEX in Latin America (excluding Brazil) for mainframe, enterprise software and Symantec cybersecurity solutions.



Europe & Emerging Markets

Arrow Electronics in Europe and the UK for mainframe, enterprise software, and Symantec cybersecurity solutions.

MBCOM Technologies (a Midis Group company) in emerging markets for mainframe, enterprise software, and Symantec cybersecurity solutions.

“Our goal is to deliver best-in-class experiences for customers of all sizes, and we continue to deliver on that with our partners through innovative models, like the Broadcom Accelerate Program,” said Cynthia Loyd, vice president of Global Commercial & Partner Sales, Broadcom. “These distributor partners will extend our reach with their local expertise and deep knowledge of Broadcom solutions. This program will help ensure we are delivering superior service and support at all stages of the customer journey.”

Broadcom continues to enhance profitability and margin opportunities for its distributor and resell partners. With the Broadcom Accelerate Program, partners can differentiate themselves and create closer relationships with customers through their extensive knowledge of Broadcom solutions, in-region expertise and ability to deliver value-added services. Broadcom intends to offer the Accelerate Program in Asia Pacific and Japan regions, as well expanding to include the Carbon Black cybersecurity portfolio in the near future.

Broadcom will increase investments in training and enablement to arm distribution partners with proven methodologies to provide the highest level of customer care and support.

Additional Resources

To learn more about the Accelerate Program, read Cynthia Loyd’s blog post.

