Global ESports Market 2024-2028: Increase in ESport Betting and Improved Branding to Fuel Growth

The esports market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.47 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.5%

This study identifies the increase in e-sports betting as one of the prime reasons driving the esports market growth during the next few years.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in branding through e-sports, rising number of e-sports events, and new platform launches for e-sports. Also, evolution of high-tech gaming consoles and new partnerships among e-sports vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the esports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading esports market vendors. Also, the esports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

ANT Esports

Beyond the Summit

Caffeine

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gfinity Plc

Hi-Rez Studios Inc.

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Kabam Games Inc.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Riot Games Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Starladder Ltd.

Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

TaKeTV GmbH

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Valve Corp.

Wargaming Group Ltd.

