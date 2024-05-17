Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Automakers Join Hands with Wearable Providers to Tap Biometrics

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Vehicle Access Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Automakers are collaborating with wearable technology providers to incorporate biometrics into vehicles, enhancing access and security systems. The global market for biometric vehicle access systems is projected to see significant competition, with key players' market shares expected to be defined by 2024.

The competitive landscape will range from strong to niche players worldwide. Biometrics are set to revolutionize automotive applications, providing a facelift to standard vehicle access systems. Various biometric technologies, including fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, iris biometrics, and hand geometry, offer diverse and reliable authentication methods.

Fingerprint Scan Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Voice Recognition Technology segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Each technology presents unique advantages, such as the reliability of fingerprint recognition and the potential of iris biometrics for precise identification. As vehicle biometrics gain traction, they promise to enhance user experience and security. Regional and technological analyses indicate a robust outlook for the integration of biometrics in automotive applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Biometric Vehicle Access Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 466 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

Automakers Join Hands with Wearable Providers to Tap Biometrics

Biometric Vehicle Access Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Automotive Applications to Get Remarkable Facelift with Biometrics

Analysis by Technology

Regional Analysis

Biometrics Technology and Types: A Prelude

Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits

Fingerprint Recognition: Reliable Technology with Varied Applications

Voice Recognition Technology: Continues to Gain Popularity

Iris Biometrics: Uniqueness of Human Iris Holds Tremendous Potential as an Identification Technology

Hand Geometry: Another Promising Biometric Authentication Technology

An Introduction to Biometric Vehicle Access Systems

Advantages of Vehicle Biometrics

Standard Vehicle Access Systems

Automotive Biometrics Poised to Inevitably Gain More Relevance for Better Experience

Recent Market Activity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 75 Featured)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Continental AG

Bioenable Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

EyeLock LLC

BioSec Group Ltd.

Aware, Inc.

Biocom Control & Attendance

Asura Technoliges ltd.

Gatekeeper Security

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints)

BY Techdesign S.L.

Allion Labs





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry

Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025F

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Automotive Industry Exhibits Inclination towards Use of Biometrics Systems

Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems

Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Technology Trends Influencing the Market Dynamics

Contactless Fingerprint Systems to Drive Opportunities

Fingerprint Reader-based Vehicle Access: Makes Perfect Sense over Others for High-Risk Security Areas

3D Fingerprint Scanners Evolve as a More Accurate Technology

Voice Recognition Technology to Drive Gains

Growing Role of Voice Recognition Technology in Cars

Key features of Voice Assistance Systems for Automobiles

With Autonomous Cars Concept Gaining Strength, Role of Voice Recognition to Find Increased Acceptance

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals

Select Innovations in Iris Biometrics Technology

Select Innovations & Advancements

Biometrics Appears to Bid Adieu to Traditional Vehicle Access Approaches

Biometrics to Uplift Security & In-Car Experience

Data Security Concerns

Automotive Security & Access Control Technology Gets Turbo-Charged with Biometrics

Biometrics for Automotive Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fingerprint Scan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Fingerprint Scan by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Fingerprint Scan by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Voice Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

UNITED STATES

Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2024 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

JAPAN

Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2024 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

CHINA

Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2024 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

EUROPE

Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2024 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

FRANCE

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

GERMANY

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2024 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

