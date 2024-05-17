Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Automakers Join Hands with Wearable Providers to Tap Biometrics

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Vehicle Access Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biometric Vehicle Access Systems Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Biometric Vehicle Access Systems estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Automakers are collaborating with wearable technology providers to incorporate biometrics into vehicles, enhancing access and security systems. The global market for biometric vehicle access systems is projected to see significant competition, with key players' market shares expected to be defined by 2024.
The competitive landscape will range from strong to niche players worldwide. Biometrics are set to revolutionize automotive applications, providing a facelift to standard vehicle access systems. Various biometric technologies, including fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, iris biometrics, and hand geometry, offer diverse and reliable authentication methods.
Fingerprint Scan Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Voice Recognition Technology segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Each technology presents unique advantages, such as the reliability of fingerprint recognition and the potential of iris biometrics for precise identification. As vehicle biometrics gain traction, they promise to enhance user experience and security. Regional and technological analyses indicate a robust outlook for the integration of biometrics in automotive applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Biometric Vehicle Access Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|466
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Scenario
- Automakers Join Hands with Wearable Providers to Tap Biometrics
- Biometric Vehicle Access Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Automotive Applications to Get Remarkable Facelift with Biometrics
- Analysis by Technology
- Regional Analysis
- Biometrics Technology and Types: A Prelude
- Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits
- Fingerprint Recognition: Reliable Technology with Varied Applications
- Voice Recognition Technology: Continues to Gain Popularity
- Iris Biometrics: Uniqueness of Human Iris Holds Tremendous Potential as an Identification Technology
- Hand Geometry: Another Promising Biometric Authentication Technology
- An Introduction to Biometric Vehicle Access Systems
- Advantages of Vehicle Biometrics
- Standard Vehicle Access Systems
- Automotive Biometrics Poised to Inevitably Gain More Relevance for Better Experience
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry
- Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022
- Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness
- Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025F
- Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge
- Automotive Industry Exhibits Inclination towards Use of Biometrics Systems
- Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems
- Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Technology Trends Influencing the Market Dynamics
- Contactless Fingerprint Systems to Drive Opportunities
- Fingerprint Reader-based Vehicle Access: Makes Perfect Sense over Others for High-Risk Security Areas
- 3D Fingerprint Scanners Evolve as a More Accurate Technology
- Voice Recognition Technology to Drive Gains
- Growing Role of Voice Recognition Technology in Cars
- Key features of Voice Assistance Systems for Automobiles
- With Autonomous Cars Concept Gaining Strength, Role of Voice Recognition to Find Increased Acceptance
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals
- Select Innovations in Iris Biometrics Technology
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Biometrics Appears to Bid Adieu to Traditional Vehicle Access Approaches
- Biometrics to Uplift Security & In-Car Experience
- Data Security Concerns
- Automotive Security & Access Control Technology Gets Turbo-Charged with Biometrics
- Biometrics for Automotive Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Continental AG
- Bioenable Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
- EyeLock LLC
- BioSec Group Ltd.
- Aware, Inc.
- Biocom Control & Attendance
- Asura Technoliges ltd.
- Gatekeeper Security
- Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints)
- BY Techdesign S.L.
- Allion Labs
