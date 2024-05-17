Specimen Retrieval Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $408.4 Million by 2030 - Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Disorders Continues to Rise, Presenting Market Opportunities

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specimen Retrieval - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Specimen Retrieval Market to Reach $408.4 Million by 2030
The global market for Specimen Retrieval estimated at US$288.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$408.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The specimen retrieval market is crucial for advancing surgical interventions, particularly in minimally invasive procedures. Global market prospects indicate robust growth, with non-detachable specimen retrieval products leading the market. Developed regions currently dominate, but developing economies are expected to witness significant growth due to rising healthcare investments and improving medical infrastructure.
Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$278.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Detachable Specimen Retrieval segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly lifestyle-related disorders, underscores the need for more laparoscopic surgical interventions, driving market expansion. As the preference for minimally invasive procedures grows, the demand for laparoscopic techniques will rise, presenting substantial opportunities for market growth. The overall increase in the number of surgical procedures further propels the demand for efficient and reliable specimen retrieval systems.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Specimen Retrieval market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|540
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$288.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$408.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Competitive Landscape
- Specimen Retrieval - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Introduction to Specimen Retrieval
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Products Lead Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Witness High Growth
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Subsequent Need for Laparoscopic Surgical Interventions Bodes Well for the Market
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Laparoscopic Procedures, Potential for Market Growth
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Disorders Continues to Rise, Presenting Market Opportunities
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)
- Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
- Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drive Need for Specimen Retrieval Products
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Rise in Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Necessitates Specimen Retrieval Systems
- Gastrointestinal Disorders Prevalence in Select Countries/Region
- Urological Surgeries: Technological Advancements Boost Market Prospects
- Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders & Shift Towards Laparoscopic Gynecological Surgeries: Market Opportunity
- Specimen Retrieval in Minimally-invasive Gynecological Surgeries
- Growing Adoption of Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures Amidst Rise in Obesity Levels Fuels Need for Specimen Retrieval Products
- Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025
- Cholecystectomy: A Lucrative Segment in the Specimen Retrieval Market
- Specimen Retrieval in Laparoscopic Colorectal Resection Cases
- The Nadiad Bag - The Most Economical and Efficient Retrieval Bag
- The Currently Available Specimen Retrieval Systems and their Drawbacks
- Growing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Support Market Growth
- Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
