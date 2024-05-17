Global Printing Inks Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030 - Developed Markets Losing Sheen, Developing Regions Remain Fastest Growing Markets

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printing Inks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Printing Inks estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The Printing Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.

The global printing inks industry is witnessing a shift as developed markets lose their dominance, while developing regions emerge as the fastest-growing markets. Key market participants are focusing on consolidation activities to strengthen their positions. Traditional oil and solvent-based inks, once the mainstay, are gradually being replaced by environmentally friendly varieties, with vegetable oil-based inks sustaining growth in the oil-based segment.

Solvent-based Printing Inks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Water-based Printing Inks segment is estimated at 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Water-based inks are the fastest-growing variety, while UV and EB inks are gaining popularity for their advanced properties. UV-curable inks and UV LED inks are attracting significant industry attention due to their rapid adoption. Lithographic inks, although the largest segment by printing process type, have matured, whereas gravure printing inks maintain steady demand. The competitive landscape in 2024 is expected to feature a mix of strong, active, niche, and trivial players, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Oil & Solvent Based Inks - Traditional Product Markets

Environmental Friendly Printing Ink Varieties Fast Replacing Traditional Oil-Based & Solvent Based Printing Inks

Vegetable Oil Based Inks Sustain Growth in Oil Based Inks Market

Water-Based Inks - The Fastest Growing Printing Ink Variety

UV and EB Inks: The Bucks Start Here

UV-Curable Inks Gaining Rapid Traction

UV LED Inks: Emerging Technology Attracting Industry Attention

Lithographic Inks - The Largest But Mature Market Segment by Printing Process Type

Gravure Printing Inks Maintain Steady Demand

Polyamide Represents Fastest Growing Resign Type for Gravure Print Inks

Expanding Food Packaging and Lamination Sectors to Stimulate Gravure Printing Ink Market Growth

Challenges for Gravure Printing Ink Market

Flexography Printing Process Inks Continue to Gain Prominence

Growth Prospects for Flexo Technology

Water-Based Inks Dominate the Flexographic Printing Inks Market

Digital Printing Inks - The Fastest Growing Category, by Process

Demand for Digital Textile Printing Inks Gets a Boost from Advancements in Digital Textile Printing Techniques

A Focus on Inkjet Inks

Inkjet Inks Market - A Review

Rising Number of Sub-Categories Expands Opportunities for Digital Inks in Recent Times

Weakening Demand for Printing Inks in Publication/Commercial Printing Sector as Internet and Digital Media Replaces Print Media

Steady Growth in Packaging Industry Helps Sustain Demand for Printing Inks

Steady Recovery in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver for Printing Inks Used in Retail Packaging Segment

Printer Ink Refills Market: An Overview

Despite Volatile Economic Scenario Seen in Recent Times R&D Efforts in Printing Inks Remain Buoyant

Product Innovations & Technology Developments Keep the Industry Alive

R&D & Product Innovation Efforts Optimally Geared Towards Production of Environment Friendly Products

A Look at Some of the Advanced Technologies that Have Been Driving Sales in Recent Times

3D Printer Manufacturers Gear Up to Produce Affordable 3D Printing Inks

Biodegradable Inks - The Way to Go

Nanographic Printing

Waterless Printing

High-fidelity Color Control

Thermal Inkjet Printing

Innovations Seen in Inkjet Inks Segment in Recent Past

Innovations Seen in Flexography Inks Market in Recent Past

Innovations Seen in UV Inks Segment in Recent Past

Innovations Seen for Packaging Industry in Recent Past

Innovations in Publication Ink

Key Players & Their Recent Product Developments - A Review

Key Challenges & Issues

Digitalization & Paperless Era

Securing Raw Material Supply

Synthetic Alternatives Flood Raw Material Supply Chain

Strict Government Regulations to Hamper Growth

Pricing Pressures

Challenges for Digital Inkjet Inks

Challenges of Going Global

Environmental Issues & Compliance with Stringent Environmental Regulations

