Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional Beverages

Global Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) estimated at US$787.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The hot beverages market, encompassing a variety of formats, flavors, colors, and aromas, is experiencing dynamic growth and diversification. Recent market activities highlight major trends in both developed and emerging markets. In developed regions, premium positioning and the rise of naturally caffeinated, perishable superfoods are notable, while emerging markets see significant growth in tea and coffee consumption. Tea and coffee formulations are becoming increasingly sophisticated, featuring ready-to-drink options, premium specialty drinks, and fermented coffee.

Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$742.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Tea segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Differentiation factors include taste, convenience, price, and ingredients, driving coffee's popularity. Coffee's fast facts emphasize its trendy appeal and health benefits, while tea's multiple health benefits—such as cardiovascular health, support to the cell cycle, diabetes and weight management, bone health, and neurological disease prevention—boost its demand amid rising health consciousness.

Key drivers of global hot beverage consumption include a focus on health and well-being, convenience, a wide range of options, and customization to local tastes. Spiraling consumption of hot beverages, healthy beverages, and water underscores their fundamental growth drivers. Major industry trends influencing hot beverages' prospects include increasing global beverage consumption and a robust global market outlook.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$167.4 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Hot Beverages: Versatile Drinks in Interesting Formats, Flavors, Colors, and Aromas

Recent Market Activity

Major Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets Summarized

Developed Markets

Emerging Markets

Tea and Coffee Reach New Heights in Beverage Formulation

Factors of Differentiation

Premium Positioning

Naturally Caffeinated, Perishable Super Foods

Tea and Coffee: Beyond the Realm of Ordinary Beverages

Ready-to-drink Beverages

Premium Specialty Drinks

Fermented Coffee

Healthy Beverages

Coffee: Trendy and Growing Beverage Highly Influenced by Taste, Convenience, Price, and Ingredients

Coffee: Fast Facts

Multiple Health Benefits of Tea amidst Rising Health Consciousness Drive Widespread Demand

Tea & Cardiovascular Health

Support to Cell Cycle

Diabetes Management

Weight Management

Bone Health

Neurological Diseases

Specific Forms of Cancers

Major Factors Driving Global Consumption of Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)

Focus on Health and Well-being

Convenience

Wide Range of Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Hot Beverages, Healthy Beverages, and Water Witness Spiraling Consumption

Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Prospects for Hot Beverage

Global Market Outlook

Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth

Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional Beverages Drive Healthy Market Growth

Functional Teas Set to Become Everyone's Cup of Tea

Increasing Demand for Ethically-Produced, Sustainable and Certified Coffee Sustains Market Growth for the Segment

Consumers Demand Sustainable Products

Stakeholders' Collaboration: Need of the Hour

Key Considerations to Achieve Sustainable Growth

Major Trends in Global Coffee Market

Despite Growing Preference for RTD Tea, Hot Tea Continues to Reign Supreme in the Global Tea Market

Tea Consumption across the Globe Registers Steady Growth

Major Tea Tastes and Trends

Cost and Convenience Factors Drive Strong Global Demand for Instant Coffee

Growing Interest in Naturally Healthy Products and Sustainable Sourcing to Boost Tea-Based Beverages Market

Sustainable Sourcing

Cross-Cultural Exchange of Healthy Ingredients

Unabated Popularity of Green Tea Bodes Well for the Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty Coffee

Growing Interest in Retail and Food Service Channels Benefit Market Demand

Children and Youth Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

E-commerce: A Powerful Marketing Tool for Market Participants

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

India & China Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects for Hot Beverages

Rising Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Influence of Millennials

Shrinking Family Size

Rapid Urbanization

COFFEE AND TEA INNOVATIONS

Smart Mug to Keep Hot Beverages at Ideal Temperature

Muggo: The Smart Travel Mug

Recent Innovations in Coffee Lattes

Need to Preserve and Protect Authenticity of Taste Drives Tea Packaging Innovations

Tea of a Kind (TOAK): Novel Tea in "Eco 4-Pack" Format

Flavor Extension Driving Growth within Traditional Premium Tea Market

Innovations in Tea Blends

Noteworthy Tea Innovations in Recent Times

Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Coffee Market

At-Home Coffee Receives a Makeover

Technology to Improve Coffee Processing

Coffee Subscription Services

Sales of Single-Cup Coffee Soar; Spur Sustainable Cup innovation

