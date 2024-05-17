Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Global Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: North America and Europe Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Recent market activities highlight a competitive landscape with players categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial in 2023. Key market trends and drivers include the rising incidence of PCOS, advancements in PCOS management, and the growing prevalence of obesity, which is a significant risk factor for PCOS. These factors collectively spur the demand for PCOS drugs and drive market expansion.

The global market for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) treatment is poised for steady growth, driven by rising awareness and the increasing incidence of PCOS. Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Oral Contraceptives segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

North America and Europe currently dominate the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth. Insulin-sensitizing agents, particularly Metformin, lead the market due to their widespread prescription for PCOS management. Oral contraceptives are anticipated to register the fastest growth among treatment options.



The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.5 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$563.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Competition

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) - A Prelude

Treatment Options Available

Global PCOS Treatment Market to Witness Steady Growth

North America and Europe Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Insulin Sensitizing Agents Lead; Metformin - A Widely Prescribed Insulin-sensitizing Agent for PCOS

Oral Contraceptives to Register Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of PCOS and Rising Awareness Drives Market Growth

Recent Advances in PCOS Management to Spur the Demand for PCOS Drugs

Growing Prevalence of Obesity - A Prime Risk Factor for PCOS Drives Market Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Weight Loss Medications Seek Role in PCOS Treatment

Dip in Fertility Levels Propels the Demand for PCOS Treatment

Innovative Therapies Ensure Timely Treatment for Patients Suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Ongoing Research and Development Initiatives Mitigates Risks Pertaining to Infertility and Various Other Pregnancy Related Complications

Use of Advanced Technologies for Treating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Witnesses a Surge

Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling and other Surgical Procedures Come to the Rescue When Drugs Fail

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 38 Featured)

Kern Pharma S.L.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Evotec SE

Lupin Ltd.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Italfarmaco SpA

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celmatix, Inc

