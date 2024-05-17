Endpoint Security Market Estimated to Surpass a USD 30.8 Billion Valuation by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Endpoint Security market will attain a value of USD 30.8 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The growing prevalence of cyberattacks and rising investments in the deployment of advanced security solutions are slated to bolster endpoint security market growth. Imposition of strict data security and privacy regulations are also expected to promote endpoint security adoption in the future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Endpoint Security Market"

Endpoint Security Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 17.4 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 30.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of cyberattacks

Continuously Evolving Threat Landscape Allows Solutions to Gain a High Market Share

High incidence of cyberattacks and the rapid evolution of the cyber threat landscape are boosting the demand for advanced endpoint security solutions thereby allowing this segment to dominate the market. Endpoint security solutions to protect from malware, spyware, ransomware, and phishing attacks are projected to be in demand going forward.

Optimization of Operational Expenses Slated to Boost Adoption of Cloud Deployment at a Rapid Pace

Organizations around the world are focusing on reducing their operational expenses to maximize profitability and this is promoting the adoption of cloud-based endpoint security around the world. The availability of pay-as-you-go and subscription-based cloud services will also help this segment expand at a rapid pace over the coming years.

Imposition of Stringent Regulations to Maintain Security Allows North America to Hold Sway Over Global Demand

Growing prevalence of cyberattacks and increasing emphasis on improving cybersecurity are promoting the adoption of endpoint security in North America. Moreover, the imposition of strict mandates necessitating the use of advanced endpoint security solutions to safeguard devices and networks also helps this region maintain its dominance. The United States is predicted to be the leading market for endpoint security across the forecast period.

Endpoint Security Market Insights:



Drivers

Growing prevalence of cyberattacks

Continuous evolution of the cyber threat landscape

Imposition of stringent regulations for data security and privacy

Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals

Impact on the performance of systems through deployment of endpoint security

Prominent Players in Endpoint Security Market

Broadcom

Fortinet Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Sophos Ltd.

CrowdStrike

Ivanti

Microsoft

AO Kaspersky Lab

Panda Security

F-Secure

Key Questions Answered in Endpoint Security Market Report

What drives the global endpoint security market growth?

Who are the leading endpoint security providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for endpoint security in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing prevalence of cyber attacks, rapid evolution of cyber threat landscape, rising investments in data privacy and security enhancement), restraints (dearth of skilled professionals, negative impact on performance due to endpoint security integration), and opportunities (development of advanced endpoint security solutions, integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML), influencing the growth of Endpoint Security market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Endpoint Security market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

