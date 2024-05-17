Breakfast Cereals Global Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains, Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakfast Cereals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $107.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Breakfast Cereals estimated at US$96.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global market for novel eating and storage preferences continues to sustain demand, despite the saturated North American market slowing the overall growth rate. This market has seen a parallel increase in volume consumption, with developed regions being primary revenue contributors, while developing regions are emerging as hotspots for future growth. Important factors sustaining global growth include increasing health-consciousness among consumers, the convenience of products, rising impulse purchases, a greater variety of options, and customization to local tastes.

Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 0.8% CAGR and reach US$70.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hot Cereals segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Hot cereals are set to revive the market, offering a promising area for expansion. The competitive landscape is marked by major market players adopting various strategies to maintain their positions.

Companies are increasingly moving towards digital targeting to reach consumers, while brands face growing competition from private label vendors. This dynamic environment necessitates innovative approaches and adaptability from vendors to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and market opportunities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR



The Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drives Steady Market Demand

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration

Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains

Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand

Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption

Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?

Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion

Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword

Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy Millennials

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups

Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals Market

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies

Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals

Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women

