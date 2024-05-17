Global Glutamic Acid Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glutamic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Glutamic Acid Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Glutamic Acid estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Food & Beverage application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Animal Feed application segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Glutamic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Glutamic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

An introduction to Glutamic Acid

Significance of Glutamic Acid in Different Functions of the Body

Key Benefits of Glutamic Acid

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives and Enhances in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Market Gains

Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost Growth in Glutamic Acid Market

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG): Sustained Demand from Food & Industrial Applications

MSG Production, Applications & Regulations: An Overview

Rising Demand for Animal Feed to Spur Growth in Glutamic Acid Market

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed Industry

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Rising Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Market Growth

Glutamic Acid Use in Pharmaceutical Products Continues to Grow

A Glance at Drug Delivery Applications of Poly-?-Glutamic Acid

Glutamic Acid as an Anticancer Agent: An Overview

Rising Cancer Incidence Raises Importance of Glutamic Acid

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Supported by Rising Awareness about Healthy Living, Glutamic Acid Use in Supplements on the Rise

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Protein Powder Blends derived from Plant-based Sources

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products: Use of Glutamic Acid Holds Promise

Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Health Implications of Glutamic Acid Use in Processed Foods

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 53 Featured)

Evonik Industries AG

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

AnaSpec, Inc.

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Bachem AG

AMCO Proteins

Clariant AG

Amino GmbH

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt., Ltd.

Devson Impex Pvt., Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

AF Biochem

Calzyme Laboratories, Inc.

Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited

