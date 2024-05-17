Global Glutamic Acid Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glutamic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Glutamic Acid Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Glutamic Acid estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Food & Beverage application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Animal Feed application segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Glutamic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|255
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$10.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Glutamic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- An introduction to Glutamic Acid
- Significance of Glutamic Acid in Different Functions of the Body
- Key Benefits of Glutamic Acid
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives and Enhances in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Market Gains
- Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost Growth in Glutamic Acid Market
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
- Monosodium Glutamate (MSG): Sustained Demand from Food & Industrial Applications
- MSG Production, Applications & Regulations: An Overview
- Rising Demand for Animal Feed to Spur Growth in Glutamic Acid Market
- Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed Industry
- Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
- Rising Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Market Growth
- Glutamic Acid Use in Pharmaceutical Products Continues to Grow
- A Glance at Drug Delivery Applications of Poly-?-Glutamic Acid
- Glutamic Acid as an Anticancer Agent: An Overview
- Rising Cancer Incidence Raises Importance of Glutamic Acid
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Supported by Rising Awareness about Healthy Living, Glutamic Acid Use in Supplements on the Rise
- Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
- Protein Powder Blends derived from Plant-based Sources
- Personal Care & Cosmetic Products: Use of Glutamic Acid Holds Promise
- Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Health Implications of Glutamic Acid Use in Processed Foods
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 53 Featured)
- Evonik Industries AG
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- AnaSpec, Inc.
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Bachem AG
- AMCO Proteins
- Clariant AG
- Amino GmbH
- Central Drug House (P) Ltd.
- Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt., Ltd.
- Devson Impex Pvt., Ltd.
- Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- AF Biochem
- Calzyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited
