European Travel Insurance Market to Quintuple by 2030, Reaching $10.65 Billion - AXA, Allianz Travel, Tata AIG, SocGen, and American Express Company Dominate Market Shares

The European travel insurance market is experiencing a substantial growth phase, with its value expected to skyrocket from US$ 2.15 billion in 2022 to US$ 10.65 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 22.8%. This growth reflects the increasing reliance on travel insurance amid the burgeoning tourism sector in Europe.



The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the rapid growth of the tourism sector and government-mandated travel policies. These factors are crucial in increasing the adoption of travel insurance. However, the market faces challenges due to the politically sensitive nature of the travel and tourism industry, which can impact travel trends and insurance uptake.



Segment Overview



The market is segmented based on risk coverage, trip type, insurance type, destination, distribution channel, and end-user. The report also provides insights into the number of travelers (both domestic and international), which is a significant factor in understanding market dynamics and potential.



By Risk Coverage

Medical Cover Emergency Accidental Treatment & Evacuation Emergency Medical Treatment & Evacuation Personal Accident Daily Cash Allowance Accidental Death & Disability Emergency Dental Treatment

Smooth Transit Covers Trip Cancellations Common Carrier Delay Delay of Checked-In Baggage

Flexible Trip Loss of Passport Emergency Cash Emergency Trip Extension Trip Abandonment Personal Liability & Bail Bond

Others

By Trip Type

Comprehensive Travel

Student Travel

Leisure Travel

By Type

Individual Insurance Single Trip Insurance Multi Trip Insurance

Group Insurance Single Trip Insurance Multi Trip Insurance



By Destination

International

Domestic

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Students

Travelers Travel Bloggers Tourist Guides Family Travelers Business Travelers Group Travelers

Senior Citizens

Others

Notably, the Medical Cover segment, which encompasses a range of emergency services, dominates with over 50% market share in 2022. Comprehensive Travel in trip types and Individual Insurance in insurance types are showing significant growth potential. The Domestic destination segment is anticipated to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2030. In terms of distribution channels, Insurance Aggregators lead the market with over 50% share in 2022. Among end-users, Travelers, including bloggers and business travelers, dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022.



By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Hungary

Switzerland

Russia

Poland

Austria

Slovakia

Czech Republic

Croatia

Slovenia

Romania

Bulgaria

Rest of Europe

In the European market, Spain leads with the largest market share in 2022, while France presents a notable growth opportunity estimated at around US$ 1.1 billion for 2023-2030. Other key countries include Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, and Eastern European nations, each contributing to the market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape



The market is characterized by the presence of major players, with a cumulative market share of 67.4%. Key players include AXA SA, Allianz Travel, Tata AIG, SocGen, American Express Company, and others. These companies are integral in shaping the market through their offerings and strategic initiatives.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Allianz Travel

AXA SA

Tata AIG

SocGen

American Express Company

American International Group

Atlas International

Berkshire Hathway Travel

CSA Travel Protection (Generali Global Assistance)

FWD Group Limited

Generali

Hanse Merkur

Key Takeaways:

The Europe travel insurance market is projected to reach US$ 10.65 billion by 2030

Growth is driven by the booming tourism sector and government policies

Medical coverage and individual insurance types show significant growth

Spain and France are key markets within Europe

