MAGA VP ($MVP) rises to a new ATH, strengthening speculation around it as the best Altcoin to invest in

Dubai, UAE, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGA VP has reached an ATH in terms of token value. It is now listed at $0.572, up by 29.31% in the last 24 hours. It further marks a growth of 184.65% in the last 7 days and 744.92% in the last 30 days. Notably, it has also marked a new high in terms of 30-day growth. MVP was last seen soaring by 300% in April this year.





Simply put, MAGA VP is testing higher highs constantly as the crypto market attempts to navigate its way around uncertainty and volatility. The politifi meme coin is based on Ethereum and has expanded to Solana, Base, and BNB. It commits to rewarding the holders with MAGA TRUMP.



An upswing is unrestricted to the token value, for the market cap is simultaneously up by 29.55%, exceeding $25 million at the time of articulating this piece. This is a movement from $5 million to $25 million within 12 days. Assuming it continues at this pace, it could end up dethroning the likes of PEPE and SHIB, if not DOGE.

Making MAGA VP interesting are its future predictions. The token, loosely based on the slogan Make America Great Again, has an estimate of $0.91 in the next 5 days and $1.8 in the next 30 days.

Donald Trump has acted as one of the catalysts in the picture. He recently hosted the holders of Trump NFT and answered a few questions. What stood out was his support for cryptocurrency and commitment to facilitating its adoption across the country. One initial supportive action was when he agreed to take cryptos as donations for his campaign, saying that he would even make sure if someone is unable to do so.

The meme coin segment, especially MAGA VP, has since then been on an upward trend. More factors are likely to enter - rate cuts, liquidity, and global money supply. All of them are linked to each other and could potentially trigger a higher rise in the market.

The likes of DOGE and SHIB are down by 3.93% and 2.92%, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Sentiments around MAGA VP remain optimistic with a volatility of 56.67%, approximately.

