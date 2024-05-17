Structural Health Monitoring Market Surges to USD 42.18 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 16.75% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Structural Health Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 42.18 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Nova Metrix, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Geocomp, Acellent, Sixense, Pure Technologies, and Structural Monitoring Systems. SEGMENTS COVERED By Technology, By Offering, By Vertical, And By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Structural Health Monitoring Market Overview

Infrastructure Expansion: The growing worldwide infrastructure industry fuels the need for structural health monitoring technologies. Infrastructure development is a top priority for governments around the world, which requires the implementation of strict safety measures. This phenomenon stimulates the implementation of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) solutions, which improve the durability and lifespan of structures.

Technological Advancements: The Structural Health Monitoring Market is being transformed by rapid improvements in sensor technology and data analytics. State-of-the-art sensors provide immediate information on the state of structures, allowing for preventative maintenance. The improved analytics capabilities enable stakeholders to make decisions based on data, thereby maximizing the operation of assets and reducing downtime.

Focus on Safety and Compliance: The market is driven by strict rules that require adherence to high structural safety standards. Industries place a high importance on adhering to regulatory regulations in order to guarantee public safety and prevent penalties. Structural health monitoring solutions provide thorough monitoring and evaluation, in accordance with regulatory requirements, to build trust among stakeholders.

High Initial Investment: The Structural Health Monitoring Market encounters obstacles as a result of the substantial upfront expenditure necessary for implementation. Businesses are reluctant to proceed due to financial limitations, despite the potential for long-term cost reductions. By educating stakeholders about the significant returns on investment and potential cost savings, we may reduce this limitation. This will highlight the value proposition of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) solutions.

Shortage of Skilled Workforce: The industry is limited by a lack of skilled experts that are knowledgeable in structural health monitoring systems. The limited availability of resources obstructs the efficient execution and upkeep of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) systems. By investing in workforce development programs and training activities, we can effectively address this difficulty and ensure the skilled deployment and operation of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) solutions.

Interoperability Challenges: Interoperability difficulties present substantial obstacles in the Structural Health Monitoring Market. The lack of compatibility across various monitoring systems is a barrier to the smooth integration and analysis of data. Standardization initiatives and cooperation among industry stakeholders can alleviate interoperability obstacles, promoting a unified environment for Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) solutions.

Geographic Dominance:

The dominance in the Structural Health Monitoring Market differs across different geographical regions. North America is in the lead because it has a well-developed infrastructure and strict rules. Europe is motivated by efforts to modernize its infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region has become an important participant, driven by fast urbanization and investments in infrastructure, providing significant prospects for growth.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Nova Metrix, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Geocomp, Acellent, Sixense, Pure Technologies, and Structural Monitoring Systems. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Structural Health Monitoring Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Structural Health Monitoring Market into Technology, Offering, Vertical, And Geography.

Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology Wired Structural Health Monitoring Wireless Structural Health Monitoring

Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Offering Hardware Sensors Data Acquisition Systems (DAS) and Communication Systems Software & Services Others

Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Vertical Civil Infrastructure Bridges Buildings Tunnels Aerospace & Defense Aerospace Defense Energy Mining Others

Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



