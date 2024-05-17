Meridianbet Launches 'Scan. Help.' Humanitarian Initiative to Support Maternity Hospitals in Southeast Europe

LAS VEGAS and BELGRADE, Serbia, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a member of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), in partnership with Meridianbet Foundation, Expanse Studios, and BC Crvena zvezda Meridianbet announces the launch of a significant humanitarian initiative, 'Scan. Help.', aimed at supporting maternity hospitals across Southeast Europe.



The rollout of this action to other market territories is expected in the remainder of 2024.

How It Works: Empowering Community Participation

For every scanned QR code and subsequent registration on the Meridian Foundation's website, funds will be allocated towards equipping five maternity hospitals in Serbia. This innovative approach not only raises awareness but also actively involves the community in our CSR activities.

The initiative is currently ongoing with high media presence and is broadcasted during Southeast Europe's regional basketball Finals series (ABA League). BC Red Star players wear jerseys featuring the QR code, with additional promotion through basketball arena ads, TV ads, and more, encouraging fans and supporters to participate.

A Unified Effort for Community Impact

The 'Scan. Help.' campaign is a collaborative effort involving Meridianbet, Meridianbet foundation, Expanse Studios, and basketball club Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, Southeast Europe's leading basketball club, of which Meridianbet is the name sponsor. The initiative is designed to leverage our collective resources and influence to make a meaningful impact on local communities.

Multi-Stakeholder Support and Growing Participation

The 'Scan. Help.' campaign has received institutional support ad backing from the Ministry of Health, reinforcing the importance and legitimacy of this cause. Additionally, several companies have already expressed their desire to contribute, with provisions made for donations through the Meridian Foundation’s account. This broadening support network amplifies the initiative’s reach and potential impact.

This campaign exemplifies Meridianbet’s dedication to sustainable development and community well-being. In 2023 alone, the company has launched 225 CSR campaigns, reflecting the commitment to making a lasting impact.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of MeridianBet, a well-established and B2B and B2C sports betting and gaming platform operating and regulated in multiple markets in Europe, Africa and LatAm, providing the combined entity with additional international operations.

