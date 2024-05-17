Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT)

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 3, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired HireRight Holdings Corporation (“HireRight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HRT ) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with HireRight’s October 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

On November 1, 2021, HireRight conducted its IPO, selling approximately 22 million shares of common stock at $19.00 per share.

Then, on January 19, 2023, Seeking Alpha reported that brokerage and investment banking firm, Stifel, found HireRight to be exposed to large technology firms where there is more acute employment and hiring risk, and that more of the Company’s growth comes from existing client hiring than from new.

On this news, HireRight’s stock price fell $0.88, or 7.5%, to close at $10.75 per share on January 19, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers’ hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; (3) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

