Automotive Smart Camera Market to Reach $27.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 26.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Smart Camera Market by Technology (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Charge Coupled Device (CCD)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), and Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Parking Assistance, Driver Monitoring, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the automotive smart camera market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $27.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The automotive smart camera market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by several key factors. These include the rising development of autonomous vehicles, the increasing demand for safety and driving comfort, and advancements in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Additionally, the growing popularity of premium cars is expected to further boost the market. However, concerns regarding high initial costs present a significant restraint to the market's growth during this period.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $27.2 billion CAGR 26.1 % Segments Covered Technology, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in autonomous vehicle development Growing demand for safety and driving comfort Advancements in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Opportunities Rise in popularity of premium cars Restraints High initial cost

The Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) segment is anticipated to dominate in revenue during the forecast period.



By technology, the Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) segment contributed nearly four-fifths of the total revenue in the global automotive smart camera market in 2023. It is anticipated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the segment's cost-effectiveness and superior imaging capabilities under varying lighting conditions. Furthermore, the CMOS segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The passenger vehicles segment is projected to retain the lion’s share by 2032.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment emerged as the market leader in the global automotive smart camera market in 2023, holding over two-thirds of the market share. The same segment is also projected to witness the fastest CAGR due to the high demand for advanced safety features and driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in personal cars.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment is projected to retain a major share in 2023.

By application, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment emerged as the market leader in the global automotive smart camera market in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market share due to the growing focus on safety and increasing integration of features such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. However, the parking assistance segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 27.98% through the forecast period, due to increase in demand for vehicles with automated parking solutions and enhanced convenience features.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2023.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive smart camera market revenue in 2023, representing more than half of the global market share, this is primarily due to rapid industrialization, significant investments in automotive technology, and a surge in demand for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features in populous countries such as China and India. However, the Latin America region is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 29.39% due to increasing vehicle production, rising adoption of advanced automotive technologies, and strict safety regulations driving the demand for smart automotive cameras.

Leading Market Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

Aptiv PLC

Mobileye N.V. (Intel Corporation)

Magna International Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive smart camera market. These players have adopted product launch and collaboration strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Industry Developments:

In February 2024, Robert Bosch GmbH collaborated with Microsoft to focus on the research and development of generative artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership aims to explore the potential of generative AI technologies in enhancing vehicle functionalities, particularly in the realm of automated driving systems.

In January 2023, ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched Smart Camera 6 for ADAS systems and automated driving. Smart Camera 6 has a 120-degree field of view, more than 4x higher picture resolution (8 megapixels) than the previous model, and more processing power to support sophisticated features such as AEB, Automated parking, and more.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automotive smart camera market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing automotive smart camera market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the automotive smart camera market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automotive smart camera market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Automotive Smart Camera Market Key Segments:

Technology

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Charge Coupled Device (CCD)

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Parking Assistance

Driver Monitoring

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Russia, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Russia, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



