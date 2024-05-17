Toll Brothers Opens New Collection of Luxury Homes in Riverside Oaks Community in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, Fla., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Riverside Oaks - Estates Collection, a new collection of 51 home sites in Seminole County, Florida. Home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center located at the Riverside Oaks - Executive Collection model home at 3682 Arbordale Loop in Sanford.



Riverside Oaks – Estates Collection is a premier community offering one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the upper $500,000s. Homes range in size from approximately 2,400 to 3,500+ square feet and include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites available, home offices, 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners will enjoy a private lifestyle in this gated community, plus a convenient location close to award-winning restaurants, craft breweries, and all the excitement found in historic downtown Sanford. This amenity-rich community includes an outdoor pool, cabana, tot lot, dog park, and private access to the pristine St. Johns River.





“Our homeowners will experience luxury living at its finest in our new gated community, the Estates Collection in Riverside Oaks,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “In addition to the fantastic on-site amenities within the community, residents will also enjoy the convenience of vibrant shops, upscale restaurants, and endless outdoor recreation opportunities nearby, plus easy access to Orlando and Lake Mary.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Riverside Oaks – Estates Collection and to schedule a visit to tour the Toll Brothers Wilmot Coastal model home, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b22a5496-5d3d-4cf1-93a5-4077b28c36c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85d2d361-51eb-4173-a101-0af96ec19b22

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)