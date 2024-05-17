CSX and Wounded Warrior Project Honored with 2024 Gold Halo Award for Best Employee Engagement Initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX’s Pride in Service initiative was awarded Gold in Engage for Good’s (E4G) 22nd Annual Halo Awards for Best Employee Engagement Initiative and Silver for Best Direct Service Initiative.



This honor recognizes CSX’s partnership and support for Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP)’s Drone Training Program. The program provides veterans with initial training to become certified FAA drone pilots and advanced training for warriors who are already certified. Warriors also receive hands-on experience at a CSX rail yard, getting an immersive look at how CSX uses drones. Through this program, warriors are exposed to tangible and transferable skills that will help achieve new and meaningful employment opportunities at the center of jobs of the future.

Drone Training is part of a broader partnership with WWP and their Warriors to Work® Program, which supports warriors and their families transitioning to the civilian workforce. To date, WWP and CSX have placed over a dozen warriors in CSX jobs since the inception of the partnership. The idea for the Drone Training partnership was developed due to increasing demand in the job market and increasing usage of the technology in the transportation industry; in fact, by 2025, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International estimates there will be more than 100,000 new drone pilot jobs.

“CSX is proud to be recognized by Engage for Good for our partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project to provide innovative programming and resources in service to our nation’s veterans”, said Joe Hinrichs, president and CEO of CSX. “Strengthening communities is a core value at CSX, and this Halo Award is a testament to the impact that the thousands of ONE CSX team members and our partners have across our network through our Pride in Service initiative.”

The Halo Awards, presented at the first-ever Halos Gala hosted at E4G’s annual conference on May 15, are the highest recognition for outstanding corporate social impact initiatives. CSX has been recognized as a winner among a total of more than 170 campaign applications showcasing how corporate and nonprofit partnerships skillfully intertwine their resources to have a measurable impact on the cause and the business. In an effort to expand access to E4G’s platform to a broader range of programs, the 2024 awards featured ten new categories, among them the Best Direct Service Initiative award presented to CSX recognizing thoughtful continuity and consistency of this social initiative with CSX’s business goals.

“The Drone Training Program exemplifies the power of collaboration to remove employment barriers for wounded veterans. Wounded Warrior Project recognized a demand in the industry coupled with veterans’ highly transferable military skills. CSX opened the door for opportunity as a military-friendly employer that utilizes drones daily. Because of passionate partners like CSX, Wounded Warrior Project helps warriors successfully transition to the civilian workforce and find meaningful careers,” said Kevin Rasch, WWP Warriors to Work Regional Director.

CSX was also recognized in 2020 with a Gold Halo Award for Employee Engagement for the launch of Pride in Service and its positive impact on those who serve — military, veterans and first responder service members and their families. This year, Pride in Service celebrates its 5th year in operation. Focused on bridging the civilian-military divides, supporting financial and food insecurity, advancing mental and emotional wellness, and promoting workforce development, the multi-million dollar, multi-partner philanthropic investment has impacted 1M+ service members across 50 states, 40 countries, and seven seas – and counting!

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

About WWP

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn how the organization supports veterans and service members.

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts.

A wealth of information on cause marketing, corporate social impact programs and Engage for Good’s offerings can be found at http://www.engageforgood.com.

