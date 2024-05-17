Trace Labs joins NVIDIA Inception program to advance the Verifiable Internet for AI

Hong Kong, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Trace Labs, the core developer of OriginTrail, has recently become a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Achieving this milestone serves not only as a recognition of the importance of creating a Verifiable Internet for Artificial Intelligence (AI) with OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG), but also opens up an opportunity to work closely with an industry leader in the field of AI.

What is the NVIDIA Inception program?

NVIDIA Inception is a program designed to help companies evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and access to the latest technical resources from NVIDIA. Inception program support also includes access to NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute and unlimited access to the NVIDIA Developer Forums, allowing Trace Labs to be in close contact with the latest software and hardware AI product developments NVIDIA is bringing to the market.

Towards the Verifiable Internet for AI

As a part of the Inception program, Trace Labs will be able to further its vision of the Verifiable Internet for AI that aims to limit AI’s current shortfalls (e.g. hallucinations, IP infringements, bias, and model collapse) and instead offer information provenance, data ownership and integrity as the core pillars of future AI solutions. For anyone wanting to take OriginTrail DKG and Nvidia out for a spin and build a trusted AI solution, you can make it happen in just a few easy steps.

Trace Labs is already implementing solutions based on a Truly Open AI across multiple industries like supply chains, healthcare, construction, sports, and the recently revealed aviation industry which also received support from the European Union (EU).





Stay tuned for more developments from Trace Labs’ involvement in the NVIDIA Inception program, leveraging the power of OriginTrail DKG and AI to create a more transparent and trustworthy digital world.

