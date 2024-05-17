Model year 2025 updates for Cayenne and the new Cayenne GTS

Atlanta, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 2025 model year, a number of new standard features and options are being introduced for the Cayenne model range. Model year 2025 also brings the addition of the Cayenne GTS SUV and Cayenne GTS Coupe models.

Powered by a mighty, 493 hp twin-turbo V8, the Cayenne GTS features unique design elements that it set it apart from other Cayenne variants, and an even more performance-oriented suspension, with the two-chamber air shocks and two-valve Porsche Active Suspension Management system at its core.

New for MY25

The model year 2024 E3.2 generation of Cayenne, introduced during the middle of 2023, featured enhanced luxury and performance thanks to a new interior, updated powertrains, and the addition of new standard features. Model year 2025 Cayenne variants will benefit from further upgrades with the following new standard features:

Ambient lighting (formerly optional)

Surround view with active parking support (formerly optional)

Soft close doors (formerly optional)

Improved PM2.5 cabin filter

The optional Premium Package Plus for Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid models will now include HD-Matrix Design LED headlights. Further, Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models will also include Turbonite on various exterior and interior elements, such as on the Porsche crest found on the hood, steering wheel, and wheel centers, as well as on the interior trim. All 21” and 22” wheels will also be available in Turbonite finish.

The New Cayenne GTS

Available in both SUV and Coupe body styles, the Cayenne GTS is now available to order in the U.S. Both variants feature a 493 hp twin-turbo V8-engine, performance-focused suspension system with two-chamber/two-valve technology and GTS-specific design elements. The improved power output can accelerate the GTS from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, with a top track speed of 171 mph. The Cayenne GTS will also feature a water-cooled all-wheel drive system aimed at repeatable dynamic performance.

Visually, the Cayenne GTS will feature sporty design elements such as GTS model designations on the door, model-specific front fascia, tinted head- and taillights, and the Sport Design Package as standard. This package includes rocker panels, window surrounds, wheel arch extensions and inlays in the front fascia which are all painted in high-gloss black. The tips of the standard Sport Exhaust System – previously finished in black – are now painted in a dark bronze tone. Additionally, the new Cayenne GTS models are fitted with 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels painted in anthracite grey.

The Cayenne GTS Coupe is equipped with an adaptive rear spoiler. Optionally, the Cayenne GTS Coupe can also be ordered with a Sport Exhaust System with center-mounted tips in dark bronze as a part of three different Lightweight Sport Packages. These include a lightweight roof, a rear diffusor made of carbon fiber and reduced sound insulation. Depending on the equipment, the Lightweight Sport Packages can reduce the weight of the vehicle by up to 55 pounds.

The interior of the Cayenne GTS features many parts finished in Race Tex such as the roofliner, armrests and door panels, heated GT Sport steering wheel, as well as the seat centers of the 8-way Sport seats. Further individualization is available with the optional GTS interior packages, offered in either Carmine Red or Slate Grey.

Pricing and availability

The 2025 model year Cayenne range is now available to order, with U.S. deliveries expected to begin in the fall. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Pricing for the model range is indicated below. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges, or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Cayenne: $84,700

Cayenne E-Hybrid: $97,200

Cayenne S: $101,600

Cayenne S E-Hybrid: $105,100

Cayenne GTS: $124,900

Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid: $157,000

Cayenne Coupe: $89,800

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe: $101,200

Cayenne S Coupe: $108,000

Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe: $110,400

Cayenne GTS Coupe: $129,500

Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe: $161,500

Cayenne Turbo GT: $203,800

