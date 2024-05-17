Kamari Pharma Announces New Data Presented at the 81st Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology

Phase 1b clinical trial of KM-001 demonstrated favorable safety profile and high responder rate of 87% in patients with palmoplantar keratoderma and pachyonychia congenita



In vitro and in vivo data of KM-001 and KM-023 demonstrated significant improvements in skin histology and significant reductions in scratching

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamari Pharma, a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best-in-class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases, today announced two presentations reporting results for its novel TRPV3 inhibitors, KM-001 (topical) and KM-023 (oral), were given at the 81st Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) that is taking place May 15-18, 2024 in Dallas, TX, USA.

Below are summaries of the presentations:

Poster #LB941: “KM-001, a novel TRPV3 inhibitor, demonstrates safety and preliminary efficacy in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma” presented by Edel O’Toole, M.D., Ph.D. Professor of Molecular Dermatology and Centre Lead of the Centre for Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research, Blizard Institute, Queen Mary University of London and lead investigator in the study.

Presented results from twelve-week, Phase 1b open-label studies (UK and Israel) assessing 4g/day of KM-001 1% cream applied to each foot twice daily for the treatment of pachyonychia congenita (PC) and punctate palmoplantar keratoderma type 1 (PPPK1). Eight patients in the UK (7 PC;1 PPPK1) and seven patients in Israel (3 PC;4 PPPK1) completed the treatment period.

Safety: No drug-related severe adverse events nor systemic side effects were observed. Minimal treatment emergent adverse events occurred (n=11); all were mild and did not lead to patient discontinuation.

Efficacy: Responder rate at the end of treatment was 88% (CI 52.9-97.8%) in UK (n=8) and 86% (CI 48.7-97.4%) in Israel (n=7), as defined by an improvement in at least one of six pre-defined disease parameters. Additionally, 47% of patients improved in at least two parameters with a disease severity reduction trend and pain score measured by VAS was reduced in 60% of PC patients; PPPK1 patients do not have pain as a symptom.



Presentation #771: “Novel TRPV3 inhibitors developed for the treatment of palmoplantar keratodermas, demonstrate safety and efficacy in preclinical models” presented by Liora Braiman-Wiksman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Kamari.

Presented preclinical results for KM-001 and KM-023, Kamari’s specific and highly selective TRPV3 inhibitors designed to address both molecular and local damage to the skin by regulating Ca²⁺ influx into the cell.

In 3D skin models of PC and PPPK1, KM-001 and KM-023 normalized proliferation and differentiation markers and enhanced epidermal barrier formation.

In in vivo efficacy studies performed in DS-Nh mice, a gain-of-function TRPV3 mutation model, KM-001 showed significant improvement in skin histology vs vehicle (70% vs 30%) and exhibited significant reduction in scratching bouts (80%, p>0.04) and KM-023 showed a significant reduction in keratoderma severity score (p=0.003) and reduced scratching significantly (p<0.001) vs vehicle.



Based on these results, Kamari plans to initiate Phase 2 development of KM-001 for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and advance KM-023 into first-in-human studies for the oral treatment of Olmstead syndrome, severe keratoderma and Ichthyosis.

The full content of these posters is available in the News page of Kamari's corporate website (https://kamaripharma.com/category/news).

About Kamari Pharma

Kamari Pharma is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best in class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases. Kamari’s lead molecules, KM-001 (topical) and KM-023 (oral) are novel, highly specific and selective TRPV3 inhibitors that are initially being developed to treat palmoplantar keratodermas, Olmstead syndrome and Ichthyosis. Kamari’s management team is comprised of industry leaders highly experienced in drug discovery, dermatological pharmaceutical development and rare disease drug development.

