Sysco Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Distribution and Culinary Center

HOUSTON, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced the grand opening of Sysco Allentown, a new 454,000 square foot, state-of-the-art distribution center in Northampton, PA. The new location will bring nearly 250 career opportunities to the community and bring Sysco’s industry-leading service and solutions to the Lehigh Valley, Northeast PA, Poconos and Northern New Jersey. For video and b-roll of the event, visit here .

“​Our team at Sysco Allentown is excited to bring customers in these important regions more ​of the best in foodservice with ​our team of industry experts, culinary professionals, on-trend products, and tailored delivery solutions,” said Global Chief Operating Officer, Greg Bertrand. “In addition, Sysco’s Recipe for Growth strategy, including investments in Shop, our e-commerce platform, and other customer-focused programs like Sysco Your Way and our Perks are also helping drive our growth. Our strategy also includes investing in our specialty meat, produce, and Italian companies, as well as ensuring we provide the right assortment for Asian cuisine.”

Sysco Allentown features a top-of-the-line culinary center for collaborating with local customers to test and develop menus. Customers will also have access to Sysco Perks! , the company’s free loyalty program. Qualifying members receive deliveries up to six days per week, exclusive offers and rewards, and up to $6,000 worth of industry-leading restaurant solutions.

The new facility will also expand the reach of the company’s industry-leading Sysco Your Way (SYW) program, providing more local restaurants in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Princeton University the flexibility they need to grow. SYW provides late in the evening order cut-offs, daily deliveries, no order minimums and a dedicated sales and delivery team – all at no additional cost. It’s the kind of service that one customer called “a game changer.”

Bertrand continued, “Sysco Allentown not only provides new growth opportunities in the local market, it also frees up capacity for additional growth at Sysco Central Pennsylvania, Sysco Philadelphia and Sysco Metro New York.”

Career opportunities at Sysco Allentown bring wages averaging $75,000 annually, plus comprehensive healthcare and retirement benefits. For information about career opportunities visit careers.sysco.com.

To become a customer or learn more, visit sysco.com .

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com .

