Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Voting Results From 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2024 (the “Meeting”), shareholders elected all six of the proposed nominees listed in Birchcliff’s information circular dated March 27, 2024 (the “Information Circular”) and approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.
The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on Birchcliff’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com. The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.
|Matters Voted Upon
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Against or Withheld, as applicable
|1.
|Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at six.
|Passed
|101,325,889
89.05%
|12,459,512
10.95%
|2.
|Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is elected or appointed:
|(a)
|Dennis Dawson
|Elected
|74,076,467
66.88%
|36,684,171
33.12%
|(b)
|Debra Gerlach
|Elected
|96,574,090
87.19%
|14,186,548
12.81%
|(c)
|Stacey McDonald
|Elected
|95,954,887
86.63%
|14,805,751
13.37%
|(d)
|Cameron Proctor
|Elected
|98,270,647
88.72%
|12,489,991
11.28%
|(e)
|James Surbey
|Elected
|98,337,352
88.78%
|12,423,286
11.22%
|(f)
|A. Jeffery Tonken
|Elected
|97,121,377
87.69%
|13,639,261
12.31%
|3.
|Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration as such.
|Passed
|112,262,476
98.66%
|1,522,926
1.34%
About Birchcliff:
Birchcliff is a dividend-paying, intermediate oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIR”.
|For further information, please contact:
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 – 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
Telephone: (403) 261-6401
Email: birinfo@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com
|Chris Carlsen – President and Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Geremia – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer