NurExone Welcomes Biopharma Exec Dr. Ram Petter to Drive Strategic Collaborations

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX), (OTCQB: NRXBF), (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, proudly welcomes Dr. Ram Petter, Ph.D., MBA, as a consultant, to assist in driving the Company’s strategic collaborations. With a distinguished background in the pharmaceutical industry, including significant tenure and pivotal roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Petter’s addition signals NurExone’s readiness for industry partnerships and licensing agreements.



Dr. Petter will leverage his experience to support NurExone's operational activities and facilitate the Company’s strategic engagement in the effort to fully realize NurExone's potential and maximize its reach. This appointment underscores NurExone's commitment to fostering innovation and forging impactful commercial partnerships that accelerate the implementation of the Company’s vision for regenerative medicine.

"Our ExoTherapy platform for drug delivery is ready for industry partnerships targeting clinical indications beyond acute spinal cord injury," says Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. "Ram’s extensive experience and strategic acumen will be most helpful in forging these critical collaborations."

Dr. Petter's involvement with NurExone does not imply a relationship with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

