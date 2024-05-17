Global Surgical Gloves Market Size To Exceed USD 4.37 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.83%

New York, United States , May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Gloves Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.48 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.37 Billion By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.83% during the projected period.





Surgical gloves are mostly used as a barrier against disease transmission between healthcare professionals and patients during surgical procedures. Surgical gloves are used during surgery and are frequently of superior quality, with increased precision, size, and sensitivity. Surgical gloves protect both clinicians and patients from cross-contamination during medical examinations. Surgical gloves are made from polymers such as polyisoprene, latex, neoprene, and nitrile. Major market companies are investing extensively in R&D to expand their product offerings, helping the weight loss product market to grow. Furthermore, market players are adopting a variety of strategic initiatives to broaden their worldwide footprint, such as the introduction of new products, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, increased investment, and collaboration with other firms. To grow and survive in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market, the surgical glove industry must provide reasonably priced products. However, as consumers become more environmentally conscientious, the market for traditional disposable gloves may suffer. This is expected to have a negative impact on the surgical glove market throughout the anticipation timeframe.

Global Surgical Gloves Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves), By Usage (Disposable Gloves, Reusable Gloves), By End User (Hospital, Veterinary, Emergency medical service, Dental, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The latex gloves segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global surgical gloves market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the material, the global surgical gloves market is categorized into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, and neoprene gloves. Among these, the latex gloves segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global surgical gloves market during the anticipation timeframe. Despite the advent of new materials like vinyl and nitrile, which have certain advantages over latex like chemical resistance and hypo allergenicity, latex gloves remain the most preferred choice for surgical procedures because of their superior quality and performance. In truth, latex gloves are currently the largest market category for surgical gloves, accounting for a considerable portion of overall sales.

The disposable gloves segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the usage, the global surgical gloves market is categorized into disposable gloves, and reusable gloves. Among these, the disposable gloves segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Several factors contribute to this, including beneficial occupational safety regulations, an increasing emphasis on workplace safety and security, and rising healthcare expenses. Furthermore, surgical gloves shield the body from potentially hazardous compounds such as abrasive materials, alcohol, and chemicals, as well as biohazards including viruses and germs, bodily fluids, and so on.

The powdered gloves segment is predicted to dominate the global surgical gloves market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the form, the global surgical gloves market is categorized into powder-free gloves, and powdered gloves. Among these, the powdered gloves segment is predicted to dominate the global surgical gloves market during the anticipation timeframe. Powdered gloves contain glove powder, which is made composed of dry components such as silicone and cornstarch. This powder prevents the gloves from clinging together and makes them simpler to wear.

The hospital segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global surgical gloves market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global surgical gloves market is categorized into hospital, veterinary, emergency medical service, dental, and others. Among these, the hospital segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global surgical gloves market during the anticipation timeframe. This importance stems from a number of factors, including a rapidly expanding senior population, particularly in wealthier countries, and an increase in hospital-acquired infections like hepatitis and AIDS. These factors are projected to make a significant contribution to the expanding demand for medical gloves. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), such as surgical site infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and bloodstream infections, is likely to fuel the need for medical gloves in the hospital end-use segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global surgical gloves market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global surgical gloves market over the anticipation timeframe. Increasing healthcare penetration, and government initiatives to raise awareness. In addition, the expanding senior population, which is predisposed to numerous chronic illnesses, the increased emphasis on attracting experienced healthcare workers, and higher health insurance penetration have all contributed to a more favourable business environment in APAC countries.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global surgical gloves market during the anticipation timeframe. An increasing number of hospital admissions, numerous surgical procedures, and severe regulatory requirements. Thus, when hospital admissions and surgical operations rise, so does the demand for surgical gloves, leading to regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global surgical gloves market are Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega Holdings, Sempermed, Globus Group., Sun Healthcare (M) Sdn. Bhd., Berner International GmbH, Dach, Medline Industries, Inc., Leboo Healthcare Products Limited, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Maxter Healthcare has begun construction on the first phase of a surgical glove manufacturing facility in Brazoria County, south of Houston. It would be Maxter Healthcare's first facility in the United States, with an estimated investment of $550 million.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global surgical gloves market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Surgical Gloves Market, By Material

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Global Surgical Gloves Market, By Usage

Disposable Gloves

Reusable Gloves

Global Surgical Gloves Market, By Form

Powder-free Gloves

Powdered Gloves

Global Surgical Gloves Market, By End User

Hospital

Veterinary

Emergency Medical Service

Dental

Others

Global Surgical Gloves Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



