Lincoln National Corporation investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 21, 2024 deadline.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lincoln National Corporation (“Lincoln National” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LNC) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Lincoln securities between November 4, 2020 and November 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On November 2, 2022, Lincoln National announced its financial outcomes for the third quarter of 2022 after the stock market had closed, revealing a significant net loss of $2.6 billion for the period. This marked a stark contrast from the net income of $318 million recorded in the same quarter the previous year. The company noted that the adjusted operating results for the quarter included $2.0 billion in net unfavorable notable items, amounting to $11.62 per share, which stemmed from the annual review of deferred acquisition costs (DAC) and reserve assumptions. Additionally, a $634 million goodwill impairment charge was applied to the life insurance business.

Following this announcement, Lincoln’s share price plummeted by $17.27, or 33.2%, ending at $34.83 on November 3, 2022, amidst exceptionally high trading volumes.

