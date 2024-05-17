Verizon supports Texas and Louisiana communities affected by recent storms

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center .



What you need to know:

Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage costs incurred by postpaid consumer customers, small business customers* and Verizon Prepaid customers in storm affected areas in Texas and Louisiana. The waiver will be in effect between Friday, May 17 through Thursday, May 23, 2024. For prepaid customers using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, we are extending service end dates to May 23, 2024.

Our engineers have already restored more than half of the initially impacted sites, and are currently working to make necessary repairs and restore service to the remaining impacted customers.

HOUSTON, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help residents in Texas and Louisiana impacted by the recent storms and long-expected recovery, Verizon is waiving postpaid domestic call/text/data usage incurred from May 17 - May 23. This will bring relief to the thousands of customers who are relying on their mobile devices more than ever, and especially during this challenging time.

The waiver applies to all postpaid consumer customers, small business customers* and Verizon Prepaid customers in the following Louisiana parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Catahoula and St. John the Baptist; and the following Texas counties: Harris, Jasper, San Jacinto and Waller. For prepaid customers using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, we are extending service end dates to May 23, 2024.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer. Any overages for those whose billing cycles have already closed will be automatically credited back.

"We understand the immense challenges our communities are facing as they work towards recovery, " said Michelle R. Miller, Verizon Coastal Plains Market President. “At Verizon, we never stop working for our customers. We want to make this process as seamless as possible, ensuring our customers can stay connected with their loved ones and access critical resources."

Due to last night’s severe storms and subsequent power outages, some customers may be experiencing service interruptions. Verizon is utilizing all available resources to fully restore service. Our engineers have already restored more than half of the initially impacted sites, and are currently working to make necessary repairs and restore service to the remaining impacted customers.

One hundred percent of Verizon macro cell sites, which provide large area coverage, have backup battery power and more than 90 percent in Texas and Louisiana have backup generators. While commercial power is out, Verizon equipment and facilities across the area are being powered by these batteries and generators. Refueling efforts are underway to ensure those generators continue to provide power. Our engineers are confident we have the fuel and crews we need to keep that operation running 24x7 until that happens.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

